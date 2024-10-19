Star of The Traitors UK Charlotte Chilton has announced the birth of her baby girl after having seven miscarriages.

Charlotte took part in the second series of The Traitors, which is hosted by Claudia Winkleman. During her series, she was banished in the 9th episode and remained a Faithful throughout.

In April, Charlotte announced on Instagram she was expecting her first child after “keeping it a secret” with her followers. Fast forward to this week, and Charlotte welcomed the bundle of joy.

The Traitors star has welcomed her first daughter (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte Chilton baby announcement

On Friday (October 18) Charlotte confirmed the happy news that she had welcomed her first child. Taking to her Instagram, she uploaded a sweet snap of the baby for the first time.

In caption, she wrote: “Princess Penelope has arrived and we have been enjoying our ‘Penelope bubble’ so much, I am going to be off the radar for a little longer, whilst I enjoy these magical moments with my precious girl!!

“Thank you to all that have checked in to make sure I am ok!! My heart is full xx.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Chilton (@charlchilts)

Charlotte Chilton baby reaction

As expected, Charlotte fans and pals soon shared their congratulations to the reality star. In the comments section, one person said: “Congratulations. hope you’re doing well too.”

Someone else wrote: “Oh Charlotte. Congratulations! Lovely news. Welcome to the world Penelope.” A third then penned: “Congratulations mumma! I’m so over the moon for you and your wonderful little bubble. Enjoy it.”

Charlotte has named her daughter Penelope (Credit: ITV)

‘I was told it probably won’t happen for you’

Charlotte’s journey to having her first baby has come with its struggles. In her initial pregnancy announcement, the reality star revealed she had seven miscarriages previously.

“After 7 miscarriages over my 20s, failed insemination, failed IVF, I was told it probably won’t happen for you. These words for a lot of women, are the words you never want to hear!” she revealed. “Yet someone decided I deserved a wish answering and I am now going to have my own little miracle.”

While admitting that she didn’t anticipate how bad the morning sickness would be, Charlotte revealed her pregnancy got off to a “rough start.”

“I wanted to share this with all my family, friends and #thetraitors fan base!! It’s been a shock to say the least but the most welcomed surprise ever!!!”

