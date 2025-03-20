Conor Maynard hits back at baby claims as Charlotte Chilton ‘insists he takes second DNA test’

Singer Conor Maynard has responded to Charlotte Chilton after she demanded he take a second DNA test for her baby.

Charlotte, 33, who appeared on the second series of The Traitors last year, announced she was pregnant in April 2024. She split from her wife, Laura, that same year, and said she and Conor first met after The Traitors’ wrap party.

Traitors star Charlotte Chilton said Conor Maynard was her baby father

After initially keeping the father of the baby’s identity a secret, she told The Sun that British pop star Conor, 32, was the dad.

“We had a great night together and even sent Harry a selfie of us in bed saying, ‘Successful match’.

“We kept in touch, confided in each other and planned to meet up. But after I told him I was pregnant that apparently decent man changed. He turned on me, I felt pressured into keeping his identity as the father a secret.”

Charlotte continued: “He told me, ‘I’m not ready to be a dad. It’s nothing against you, Charlotte, but even if we’d been together three years, I would be the exact same. I do not want to have a child. That’s why I haven’t got a dog’. It was so stressful that doctors twice put me on bed rest. I thought I was going to miscarry.”

She also took to Instagram and revealed that Conor wanted “nothing to do with us”.

Charlotte added: “I’m prepared to do this alone, but I’m not prepared to have my daughter have to grow up and not be able to say who her father is, or should I say, birth father, or hide it from her.”

Conor reveals DNA results

In October, Charlotte gave birth to a daughter named Penelope and regularly shares photos of her newborn with her followers.

However, in a shocking new update last night (March 14), Conor revealed that he took a DNA test and the baby isn’t his.

The Can’t Say No hitmaker said: “Earlier this week, I took a paternity test regarding Charlotte Chilton’s baby girl, Penelope, in the presence of her legal representative.

“Today I’ve received the test results which confirm that I am not Penelope’s father. I am glad that the speculation can finally be put to an end.

“All I would ask is that people act with kindness in response to this news – there is a child at the heart of all of this and that should not be forgotten.

Conor concluded by wishing Charlotte and her family “all the best”.

‘He better sue’

Following Conor’s announcement, fans came to his defense, many of whom insisted he should sue Charlotte.

“Connor needs to sue, wtf?” one user wrote on X.

“He better sue cos wtf,” another person shared.

“Hope he sues her she dragged his name through the mud and for nothing,” a third remarked.

“Was always team @ConorMaynard,” a fourth said.

“Poor dude. He got called all the names under the sun over this,” a fifth person shared.

Charlotte is ‘still convinced’ that Conor is the father

Despite taking a paternity test, Charlotte is reportedly still sure that Conor is the father of her baby.

“Charlotte has always been adamant about who Penelope’s father is and her daughter is the spitting image of Conor,” an inside source told The Sun.

“She is bitterly disappointed about the results and her legal team are looking into how they move forward to ensure Conor takes a second test.”

The source claimed it’s “been an exhausting fight between them”.

They continued: “Conor has been desperate to distance himself since finding out Charlotte was pregnant. He refused to take her calls or answer messages and instead put everything into the hands of his lawyers. It’s all been on his terms.”

ED! contacted Charlotte’s reps for comment, who said Charlotte is not “giving interviews at this time”.

‘The results have clearly drawn a line under the matter’

Conor’s representatives have now shared a new statement, insisting the DNA test has “drawn a line under the matter”. The singer also hopes Charlotte “can find a way to move forward”.

Friends of Charlotte have expressed their concerns and doubts over the accuracy of the test due to Conor changing his location at the last minute.

Firing back, Conor’s representatives told MailOnline: ‘It is very difficult to understand how the location of the paternity test would have changed the results.

“To be clear, this test was conducted by a registered nurse in the presence of Charlotte’s legal representative. The results have clearly drawn a line under the matter, and we can only hope that Charlotte can find a way to move forward.”

On Wednesday (March 19), Conor announced on Instagram that he and his girlfriend, Kitty Bertrand, had moved into their new home.

“On to a new chapter..” he wrote, adding a heart emoji.

