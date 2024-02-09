7 celebs who’ve had a far worse week than us – from Stacey Solomon and Mark Wright to Geri Halliwell

It’s Friday and it’s been another long week in showbiz land and these celebs haven’t had the greatest of weeks it seems.

Here are seven celebs who’ve had a far worse week than you and us…

A tough week for Geri and Christian (Credit: SpalshNews.com)

Celebs who’ve had a bad week – Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner

Geri and Christian have been rocked by allegations from one of Christian’s female colleagues this week.

The former racing driver has been accused of “incredibly controlling behaviour” by a colleague – something he “completely” denies.

Poor Geri has reportedly been left “devastated” by the allegations. “Geri has been in floods of tears all weekend while looking after her kids,” a source told The Sun.

“She is insisting Christian has done nothing wrong.”

Christian has denied the claims.

James hit out on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

James Jordan

Former Strictly star James Jordan launched a rather bizarre attack on so-called “illegals” on Twitter yesterday.

During a rant about possible plans to raise the age of state pension in the UK to 71, James seemed to blame it on illegal immigrants…somehow.

“My dad didn’t even live till 71 and paid into the system his whole working life,” he fumed.

“Is it now to fund all the illegals living in our country putting a strain on the economy and NHS? What is happening to our beautiful country?” he then added.

It’s important to note James wrote that tweet with a tin foil hat on. Probably.

Stacey Solomon

Stacey came under fire recently for going all-out for baby Belle’s first birthday.

The mum-of-five shared some snaps of her house which has been decked out with candles, roses and personalised balloons.

Stacey bought her daughter a pink fluffy rabbit, matching red and pink wrapping paper and made a giant cupcake too.

However, fans criticised Stacey for the extravagant first birthday celebrations and decorations.

“Looks great, but more for an adult, not for a one-year-old. It’s rather self indulgent. Sorry,” one follower commented.

“This comment is more self-indulgent,” Stacey then fired back.

“It’s always for the Gram. Kids don’t give a [beep]. Kids are happy with a box,” one fan then commented. Ouch.

Mark Wright

Mark Wright could have his dreams “shattered” if rumours about his wife, Michelle Keegan, becoming the next Bond girl, turn out to be true.

“She’s such a down to earth girl, never forgotten her roots. If she’s the next Bond girl, it would be totally weird if I’m Bond.

“Maybe I’ll fight her for it. That is my dream shattered of being the next Bond himself,” he then said.

Can we just take a moment to imagine Mark as the next Bond?

Oh. Are you finding it impossible too?

Moving on…

Celebs who’ve had a bad week – Gregg Wallace

It’s been a very bad week for Gregg Wallace, who has been absolutely battered on social media over a recent article he penned.

The article details his average Sunday, which consists of going to the gym, having a fry-up followed by a big lunch, and then playing video games.

The bit that’s caused the most backlash is where Gregg writes how he spends 90 minutes playing with Sid, but two hours on video games.

However, Gregg has since broken his silence, admitting that the backlash has got to him recently.

“There are just two things I want to address here with Sid [his son]. People said, ‘So you spend an hour and a half with your son, but then spend two hours on your computer.’ No – I’m with my son in the house all the time,” he fumed.

“And the other thing as well – and I’m almost going to cry over this – people saying that Sid was unwanted. It took us two years to conceive with Sid. Two years,” he then added.

Sue clapped back to a nasty troll (Credit: Instagram)

Sue Radford

22 Kids and Counting star Sue Radford is another star who’s not had a great week as she faced trolling.

One person took aim at the star’s holidays over the years on Instagram. But, Sue wasn’t going to let it slide!

As Sue asked her followers what their plans were this half-term, one troll messaged her: “Really, what again! Most people I know with even 1 child cannot afford any sort of holiday & yet you go abroad like 14 times a year & show off about it so much.

“Why do you rub it in people’s faces. We are going here, we are buying this. It’s not about having holidays when schools are out.”

Sue replied: “What are you talking about[?] Where have I said we are going on holiday??”

Clapping back at the troll, Sue captioned the Story: “Think [name] needs to learn to read.”

