Stacey Solomon hits back as she’s slammed by Instagram fans for ‘self-indulgence’

TV favourite Stacey Solomon has been called out over her latest Instagram post – but the proud mum of five wasn’t taking the criticism lying down.

The star shared a short video on social media last night (February 6) as she prepared for daughter Belle’s first birthday. She’d decorated a corner of her house with candles, roses and personalised balloons for the one-year-old.

Stacey bought her daughter a pink fluffy rabbit, matching red and pink wrapping paper and even made a giant cupcake ahead of the big day. “One whole year,” she wrote on her Stories. “I honestly feel like it’s been the fastest year of my life,” she said, with the foods of tears emoji.

Linking to a post on her grid, she captioned her video: “Proud. I’ve finally finished Belle’s birthday decorations. I can’t wait for her to wake up to this full of love sensory display. I cannot believe it’s been a whole year already. We are ready to celebrate you baby girl. To the moon and stars and back again Belle,” she added, with the crying emojis.

Stacey Solomon under fire on Instagram: ‘Who’s it all for?’

But not everyone was impressed with Stacey’s display.

One fan commented: “Looks great, but more for an adult, not for a one-year-old. It’s rather self indulgent. Sorry.”

The comment garnered 62 likes within hours and no doubt burst Stacey’s bubble, as she’d initially thanked her followers for being so kind. Stacey said: “Love you all so much. Thanks for just being such a nice bunch of people. Just always so uplifting honestly. Reading your comments is the biggest boost ever. Thank you.”

But when the ‘self-indulgent’ comment landed, Stacey wasn’t going to take it lying down. She replied: “This comment is more self-indulgent,” and added the crying with laughter emoji for good measure.

Stacey fans stand up

Many fans were quick to jump to Stacey’s defence. One said: “She is a crafty person, perhaps she likes doing it because she gets to be creative, and it looks good, and it’s a celebration, and yes it looks good for the Gram. There is nothing wrong with any of these things. It’s her life and she’s living it the way she wants to.”

Another simply said: “Yawn, another boring Karen.”

However, some of Stacey’s followers did think the birthday display was a bit OTT for a one-year-old.

One asked: “She’s one. Who’s it all for?”

Another said: “It’s always for the Gram. Kids don’t give a [beep]. Kids are happy with a box.”

