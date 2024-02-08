James Jordan slammed over Twitter rant about ‘illegals’ amid plans to raise state pension age to 71

Former Strictly star James Jordan launched a scathing attack on “illegals” on Twitter amid news that the UK state pension age will need to rise to 71.

The 45-year-old took to Twitter to launch his shock rant yesterday (Wednesday, February 7).

James took aim at ‘illegals’ (Credit: ITV)

James Jordan blasts ‘illegals’ in furious Twitter rant

Earlier this week, it was reported that the UK state pension age will need to rise to 71 by 2050.

This is to maintain the number of workers per retiree, according to The International Longevity Centre.

At the moment, the current retirement age is 66. However, this will increase between May 2026 and March 2028.

There has been much concern and complaining about this – and James was one of many who took to Twitter to rant about it.

In a tweet for his 363.7k followers to see, James wrote: “If this happens it’s disgusting!

“My dad didn’t even live till 71 and paid into the system his whole working life. Is it now to fund all the illegals living in our country putting a strain on the economy and NHS? What is happening to our beautiful country?”

James hit back on Twitter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

James Jordan hits back on Twitter

A follower of James’ then took to the replies to issue a counterargument.

“When the state pension was introduced at age 65 for men, average life expectancy was 68. State pension age should have been gradually increased to match life expectancy. We cannot sustain the current system with a declining population so require immigration,” they said.

James was quick to fire back.

“My argument is they could cut money elsewhere Instead of helping the illegals – the lazy and the degenerates We need to look after the hard working people of this country. So I TOTALLY disagree with you. Sorry,” he said.

However, he got some pushback. “Think it’s more to do with the rich getting richer and poor poorer than illegals. 6th richest country in the world highest pension age in Europe lowest pension payout,” one follower replied.

“I agreed with you until you mentioned ‘the illegals’ I doubt they had any influence on the government wanting to raise the pension age,” another said.

“I can’t find any proof that the state pension age has anything to do with immigration. Have you got a credible citation,” a third wrote.

James Jordan had ‘indescribable’ feeling after daughter’s hospitalisation

James’ rant comes not long after he opened up about his daughter Ella’s hospitalisation.

Ella was in hospital with a “high temperature” before Christmas.

Last month, James and Ola also revealed that they were waiting on the results of an investigation into a “small hole” in Ella’s heart.

James shared a snap of Ella looking bored on his Instagram.

“Our little fed up Ella. Thank you for all of your messages wishing her well – she is getting better every day and getting back to her cheeky self finally,” James wrote.

“Off of the steroids and she’s back on antibiotics which seem to be working well. The relief for us parents is an indescribable feeling. Big love all.”

