James Jordan admits poorly daughter Ella ‘is not out of the woods yet’ as he details ‘dad guilt’

Former Strictly star James Jordan has shared another health update concerning his daughter Ella.

James and wife Ola welcomed their only child in 2020, 17 years after getting married in 2003. Last month, James revealed Ella had been rushed to hospital with “an extremely high temperature”.

He also mentioned she had a chest infection and tonsillitis. “She’s still on IV antibiotics, but it seems to be working,” James revealed later on in an Instagram Story. He and Ola also revealed earlier this week that they are waiting on the results of an investigation into a “small hole” in Ella’s heart.

James and Ola feel ‘guilty’ for leaving unwell Ella

Sharing a video alongside Ola to his Instagram Story yesterday (January 18), James explained that he and Ola were up north, away from home for a close friend’s wedding.

Expressing his excitement for their big day, James asked his followers if they could relate to their situation as fellow parents.

“What is it with parent guilt? I mean, we’re both so guilty about leaving Ella – especially because she’s not very well,” he said.

While looking over at his wife, James added: “She’s at home with your mum and dad. She’s of course happy, but she’s not totally out of the woods yet. She’s getting better.”

James mentioned that Ella is still suffering from a bad cough.

James Jordan revealed daughter Ella is feeling ‘around 85% better’

Things have been looking up for poorly Ella. In a recent interview with Hello!, James told the magazine that his daughter’s health has been improving, stating she is feeling “around 85% better”.

“I took her to an indoor play centre the other day,” he said. “That’s the first time she’d done anything energetic since having pneumonia and it knocked her for six. You can see her energy isn’t quite back yet but she’s getting there.”

