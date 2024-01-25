James Jordan admits having ‘indescribable feeling’ after daughter Ella’s hospitalisation

James Jordan has issued an update on how his daughter Ella is doing after her hospitalisation.

Dancer James and wife Ola welcomed their only child in 2020 – 17 years after getting married in 2003. Last month, James revealed Ella had been rushed to hospital with “an extremely high temperature”.

And this week James spoke out about how he was left having an “indescribable feeling” after his daughter was hospitalised.

James has shared an update on Ella (Credit: Loose Women)

James Jordan reveals update on daughter

Last week James and Ola revealed that they are waiting on the results of an investigation into a “small hole” in Ella’s heart. And on Wednesday (January 24) former Strictly star James uploaded a snap of his little girl Ella looking rather bored on Instagram.

In the caption he said: “Our little fed up Ella. Thank you for all of your messages wishing her well – she is getting better every day and getting back to her cheeky self finally.”

He went on: “Off of the steroids and she’s back on antibiotics which seem to be working well. The relief for us parents is an indescribable feeling. Big love all.”

James Jordan fans rally round

Fans were quick to send their well wishes to James and his family. One person said: “She’s been through the mill recently wee soul not good for you guys either!! Well wishes sent her way.”

A second penned: “So glad to read Ella is getting better!… must be a relief for you both! X.” A third wrote: “So pleased Ella is starting to feel better. Parenting doesn’t get any easier, even when they have children of their own you worry.”

James Jordan daughter is ‘getting there’

Things have been looking up for poorly Ella. In a recent interview with Hello!, Strictly star James told the magazine that his daughter’s health has been improving, stating she is feeling “around 85% better”.

“I took her to an indoor play centre the other day,” he said. “That’s the first time she’d done anything energetic since having pneumonia and it knocked her for six. You can see her energy isn’t quite back yet but she’s getting there.”

However, they admitted seeing Ella being treated in hospital was “horrendous”.

