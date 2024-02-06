Mark Wright says his ‘dreams would be shattered’ amidst Michelle Keegan career speculation

Mark Wright has said that he would “fight” his wife, Michelle Keegan, for a role in the next Bond movie.

It comes amid speculation that Michelle, 36, could be the next Bond girl when the hit franchise returns to the silver screen.

Could Michelle be in the next Bond movie? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Michelle Keegan tipped to be Bond girl

Following her brilliant performance in Fool Me Once on Netflix, there has been much speculation about what Michelle will do next with her career.

It’s recently been speculated that she could be the next Bond girl when the franchise eventually returns.

“Michelle Keegan has recently announced herself on the world stage in Netflix’s Fool Me Once, in a starring role as grieving mother Maya Stern. She spends the series on a solo mission to investigate her husband’s death after appearing to see him on her nanny cam when he was presumed dead,” Gambling.com told MailOnline recently.

“Michelle who is 5/2 to be the next Bond Girl, started out in soaps, starring as barmaid Tina McIntyre in Coronation Street for six years,” they then continued.

“She already knows how to perfect a Martini. She could be an ideal MI6 colleague for Bond.”

Mark has backed Michelle for the role (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mark Wright addresses Michelle Keegan speculation

Now, Mark has admitted that if Michelle appears in a James Bond movie before he does, it’ll “shatter” his dreams.

Speaking on Heart FM, he said: “She’s such a down to earth girl, never forgotten her roots. If she’s the next Bond girl, it would be totally weird if I’m Bond. Maybe I’ll fight her for it. That is my dream shattered of being the next Bond himself.

“When she sits there and reads news that she is in the running to be the next Bond Girl, she’s like ‘Nah, no chance. I’m not having it’.”

The former TOWIE star has praised ‘humble’ Michelle (Credit: ITV)

Mark backs Michelle for huge role

Mark continued. “But then when you think about it, why not! They’ve put her in the mix with Jodie Comer, who also could be running for it as well, and in the past we’ve had Rosamund Pike, Monica Bellucci, Halle Berry, just imagine if Michelle is the next Bond Girl,” he said.

“I don’t know if you get like this at work, you do something really good but you don’t realise that and your just modest and that’s what’s so good about the fact that she is like that, humble,” he said.

“And I absolutely love that, imagine that.”

Read more: Michelle Keegan in profile – former Corrie star who’s married to Mark Wright and setting Netflix on fire in Fool Me Once

Fool Me Once is available to stream on Netflix now.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.