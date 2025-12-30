Celebrity Apprentice: Meet Gladiator Legend Matt Morsia’s wife and children

Matt Morsia is swapping the Gladiators arena for the Celebrity Apprentice boardroom tonight – but is the man behind Legend a married family man?

Better known to BBC viewers as Gladiators’ larger-than-life Legend, Matt is one of 12 celebrities taking part in the Celebrity Apprentice Christmas Special. Tonight’s episode sees Lord Alan Sugar whisk the famous faces off to Lapland, where they’ll battle it out to raise money for Children in Need.

Legend is known for his huge confidence and even bigger ego in the arena – but will that same bravado impress Lord Sugar, or end with Matt being fired? And away from the Lycra and the mic-grabbing, what is Matt really like in real life?

Gladiators’ Matt Morsia – aka Legend – stars in The Celebrity Apprentice (Credit: BBC)

Celebrity Apprentice: Who is Matt Morsia?

Matt Morsia is 39 years old and has starred as Legend since Gladiators returned to TV in 2023. His on-screen persona has divided viewers from the start, with fans either loving or loathing his self-proclaimed greatness.

In the arena, Legend rarely misses a chance to tell hosts Bradley and Barney Walsh just how well he thinks he’s done. Even when an event doesn’t go to plan, Matt’s character always has an explanation ready.

Away from Gladiators, Matt has an impressive sporting and business background. He is a bodybuilder, YouTuber and former long jump and triple jump athlete. In 2012, he turned his attention to powerlifting and went on to win a silver medal at the 2016 European Championships.

He later worked as a PE teacher at Folkestone Academy in Kent before launching his own Training and Nutrition app, Morsia. Matt says his business has helped more than 250,000 people “transform their bodies”.

Is Matt – aka Legend – married?

Matt is married and has been with his wife Sarah for many years. The couple celebrated 13 years of marriage over the summer, although their relationship goes back much further than that.

Sarah works closely with Matt as Managing Director of his business, Morsia. She is also a food, fitness and travel influencer, with around 98,000 followers on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Matt opened up about their relationship during an appearance on ITV1’s Loose Women. He revealed that they first became friends at the age of 14 and have now been together for 25 years.

“We are very close. It’s a balance,” Matt said. “The key things are having your own interests. What you don’t want is someone being reliant on the other person to do stuff.”

Does Matt Morsia have children?

The couple have two children together – sons Luca, nine, and Mauro, four. Both boys are big Gladiators fans, with Matt revealing that Luca is “prime Gladiators age”. Luca even received his own Pugil stick for Christmas.

Matt regularly shares photos of Luca and Mauro on Instagram, often showing them posing proudly alongside him as they show off their ‘muscly’ arms and bare chests.

Legend in Celebrity Apprentice

Viewers can catch Matt in The Celebrity Apprentice tonight (Monday December 29, 2025) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. While he’s appearing as himself, it seems Legend may not be too far away.

In the two-part Christmas special, the celebrities are split into teams and challenged with making and selling Christmas biscuits to raise money for Children in Need.

In one preview clip, Matt confidently declares that he should be Project Manager, telling his teammates: “I’ve built two multi-million pound companies from scratch with zero investment. I also own a third company which I pitched to retailers and high street supermarkets.

“This is exactly what we’re going to be doing. I am literally PM of the Gladiators. I’ve been carrying that show for two years.”

Actress Sarah Hadland quickly delivers the perfect response, telling him: “What I love about you is the honesty and humbleness that you bring.”

Whether that confidence wins over Lord Sugar or proves to be Matt’s downfall remains to be seen.

The Celebrity Apprentice returns at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer tonight.

