TV star Cat Deeley celebrated her son’s seventh birthday and shared a series of photos from the celebration.

The This Morning host shares two sons, Milo, eight, and James, seven, with fellow TV presenting husband Patrick Kielty, whom she married in 2012.

While Cat likes to keep her family life private, that didn’t stop the 48-year-old former model from gushing about her youngest’s big day.

Cat Deeley celebrates son’s seventh birthday

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday (May 14), Cat shared a photo alongside ITV baker Juliet Sear.

As they both flashed a radiant smile inside a kitchen, they posed in front of a large Minecraft-inspired cake that had “Happy 7th birthday James” written in front.

In other slides, photos showed her son and his group of friends playing with toy guns in the sun. In another playful image, a youngster was captured tied up with yellow rope, courtesy of Sharky and George Events.

James’ grandparents also celebrated with him as they enjoyed a slice of cake while sitting down on a bench.

“Wonderful time celebrating our wonderful James as he flew another year around the sun today!!” Cat wrote in her caption.

“A big thank you to @JulietSear for the mind blowing #Minecraft cake !!” she added.

‘That cake is epic!’

Cat’s followers rushed to the comments section to wish James a happy birthday while also obsessing over his creative cake.

“Er…slice pls??!! looks delicious,” Cat’s This Morning co-host Ben Shephard wrote.

“What a cake indeed!!” another shared, adding the heart eyes emoji.

Glad you all loved the cake phew that was a mission!

“Fabulous cake!!! Happy birthday not so baby James,” a third remarked.

“What an amazing cake! Happy birthday to him x,” a fourth said.

“Lovely!!! Looks a fun party!! Glad you all loved the cake – phew – that was a mission!!” cake designer Juliet expressed.

