Plot twist! ‘Real reason’ why Brooklyn Beckham ‘pressured’ ex-girlfriend to back out of exposé about his family

Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend Hana Cross has reportedly backed out of plans to give a bombshell interview detailing her experience inside the Beckham family, after receiving what insiders claim were “mean messages” warning her not to speak out.

Hana, 27, dated Brooklyn between 2018 and 2019. She was allegedly considering offers to share her side of the story, including insights into her relationship with Brooklyn and what it was like being part of “Brand Beckham.”

Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend, Hana Cross, has reportedly been ‘pressured’ to back out of a tell-all interview about her time with the Beckhams (Credit: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/Cover Images)

Brooklyn Beckham’s ex-girlfriend pulls out of tell-all interview

A source close to Hana told the Daily Mail, “Brooklyn was the black sheep of the family, and that would have been her story. There were problems with him and the family even back then.”

The source added that Hana felt “pressured” to stay quiet after receiving warnings from Brooklyn’s side.

“She had some heavy messages… warning her about being indiscreet, so she thought better of it.”

Hana’s story reportedly would have cast fresh doubt on the widely assumed narrative that the family rift only began when Brooklyn married Nicola Peltz. Insiders say Hana witnessed cracks forming long before Nicola entered the picture.

During their nearly year-long romance, Hana became deeply embedded in the Beckham inner circle. She was seen sitting front row at Victoria Beckham’s fashion shows and attending family holidays and events.

But the picture-perfect posts reportedly masked deeper issues behind the scenes, including strains between the couple and his parents.

When the pair broke up in 2019, rumours swirled that one of the sticking points was an NDA. Sources claimed Brooklyn had refused to ask Hana to sign one, despite pressure from his parents.

Brooklyn and Hana dated for almost one year (Credit: GRAHAM WHITBY BOOT/startraksphoto.com)

Brooklyn Beckham and Hana Cross

Brooklyn and Hana first sparked dating rumours in December 2018 when they attended the British Fashion Awards afterparty together.

She spent Christmas and New Year with the Beckhams. By early 2019, the couple were regularly spotted at family events and public outings.

The romance was glamorous, but reportedly turbulent.

A witness to one of their public rows recalled, “Brooklyn had sunk a few beers and ended up getting into a row with Hana. It got a bit messy.”

By July 2019, the relationship had ended for good.

At the time, it was claimed that David and Victoria were quietly pleased that the relationship was over.

Hana’s reported decision to stay silent comes just weeks after Brooklyn stunned fans. In a six-page Instagram Story, he made scathing allegations against his parents.

He accused Victoria and David of prioritising “Brand Beckham” over him and claimed Victoria backed out of designing Nicola’s wedding dress at the last minute. He even alleged that his mother “danced inappropriately” with him during his first dance.

