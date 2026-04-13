Emotional reason Bradley Walsh ‘can’t host’ Strictly Come Dancing

Bradley Walsh has been tipped to become the new host of Strictly Come Dancing – but there’s a reported emotional reason behind him not being able to do it.

Producers of the BBC glitzy show have been looking for a new host after Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman quit last year. Following their exit, plenty of familiar faces have been tipped for the role – including Bradley.

But now, it’s been claimed that Bradley’s relationship with his beloved family, could play a part in him turning down the Strictly role.

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Bradley has been tipped to become the new Strictly host (Credit: BBC)

Bradley Walsh rumoured to be new Strictly host

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly stepped down as Strictly hosts last year. Their replacements have yet to be confirmed but there have been a ton of celebs rumoured to be taking on their roles.

And being a TV legend, it’s no surprise that Bradley has been mentioned several times with regards to him becoming the new host.

But a source has now spoken about the reported emotional reason Bradley might not take on the role at Strictly Come Dancing.

Bradley works with his son Barney on Gladiators (Credit: BBC)

Family is ‘hugely important’ to Bradley

“Bradley is hugely ambitious and hard-working and hosting Strictly was a job he was born to do. But family is hugely important to him. He is very close to Barney and has helped him throughout his career,” a source told The Sun.

They added: “His son is currently enjoying having the biggest job of his life so far, but it’s unlikely the Beeb would let his dad host two big Saturday night shows.”

The source was referring to BBC’s Gladiators, which Bradley co-hosts alongside son Barney.

“Producers want stars to be synonymous with those shows, and doing two big entertainment blockbusters on the BBC doesn’t sit well with channel chiefs,” the insider added.

ED! has contacted Bradley’s representatives for comment.

Bradley on whether he would take part in Strictly

Meanwhile earlier this year, Bradley shared his thoughts on whether he would ever take to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom as a contestant.

His response was clear-cut. While he’s a devoted viewer, he has no desire to swap the sofa for sequins.

“Um, no. I love the show too much. I’m not a dancer. I can’t dance,” he told Heat Magazine in January. “But that is one of our favourite shows at home. My wife and I love it. So, I wouldn’t want to ruin that.”

Barney, on the other hand, didn’t completely shut the idea down. While Strictly isn’t on his immediate radar, he made it clear it’s not something he’d rule out in the future.

“I think never say never,” he said. “But right now, my passion is in making shows and acting. That’s what I want to continue to do.”

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