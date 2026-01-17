Barney Walsh teases potential Strictly Come Dancing role as dad Bradley in the running to be new host

Barney Walsh has shared his thoughts on whether he would ever take to the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom, as speculation continues to swirl around his dad Bradley Walsh stepping in as a new host.

Earlier this year, long-standing Strictly presenters Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman confirmed they would be stepping down. This instantly sparked intense debate about who could replace them. Since then, plenty of familiar faces have been tipped for the role. And Bradley Walsh’s name has consistently stayed near the top of the list.

With Bradley and Barney currently gearing up for the return of Gladiators, the father-and-son duo were quizzed not just on their latest project, but on whether Strictly could ever be on the cards for either of them.

Barney would be up for doing the show one day (Credit: YouTube)

Would Bradley or Barney Walsh ever do Strictly?

Speaking to Heat Magazine ahead of the new series of Gladiators, which launches tonight (January 17) at 5.45pm on BBC One, the pair were asked if would they ever sign up for Strictly Come Dancing.

Bradley’s response was clear-cut. While he’s a devoted viewer, he has no desire to swap the sofa for sequins.

“Um, no. I love the show too much. I’m not a dancer. I can’t dance,” he admitted. “But that is one of our favourite shows at home. My wife and I love it. So, I wouldn’t want to ruin that.”

Barney, on the other hand, didn’t completely shut the idea down. While Strictly isn’t on his immediate radar, he made it clear it’s not something he’d rule out in the future.

“I think never say never,” he said. “But right now, my passion is in making shows and acting. That’s what I want to continue to do.”

The duo were also asked whether they would consider appearing on The Traitors, which they both described as “fun”, though neither offered much more detail beyond that.

Of course, Bradley taking part in Strictly would be tricky if he does end up hosting the show – something many viewers are quietly hoping for.

Bradley has been in the running for months (Credit: ITV)

Have the new Strictly hosts been revealed?

As of January 17, the BBC has yet to officially confirm who will replace Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on Strictly Come Dancing. However, the rumour mill has been working overtime.

Bradley has been widely tipped as a frontrunner for months, with reports suggesting he could co-host alongside Alex Jones or Holly Willoughby.

In December, Bradley finally addressed the speculation during an appearance on Scott Mills’ BBC Radio Two Breakfast Show, where he was joined by Denise Welch.

“Presenting Strictly would ruin the weekend!” he joked, explaining that his Fridays and Saturdays are usually spent watching football and television. “I think it’s a big old commitment.”

But Scott and Denise weren’t entirely convinced. Denise pointed out: “Because he’s got that twinkle, I never believe Bradley Walsh, whatever he says. It could be a long-winded way of saying he’s doing it.”

Scott even added: “He did tell one of the [staff] he’s doing it with Alex Jones.”

So, could Bradley end up hosting Strictly while his son one day competes on the dance-floor? Stranger things have happened. And it would certainly make for must-watch television.

Read more: The Masked Singer fans ‘crack’ Conkers’ identity as all the clues point to Barney Walsh

What would you think of Bradley and Barney on Strictly Come Dancing? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!