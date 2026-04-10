Bradley Walsh faces huge backlash over eye-watering price of tickets to his tour

Bradley Walsh has come under fire for the price of the tickets for his upcoming tour.

The star of The Chase, 65, is heading back on tour with Brian Conley, Shane Richie and Joe Pasquale.

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Bradley Walsh announces new tour

Taking to Instagram today (Friday, April 10), Bradley announced that he and the “Prat Pack” are heading back on tour.

In a video for his 920k followers to see, Bradley revealed that the tickets for The Prat Pack is Back Tour were going live this morning.

He then went on to list all the venues that the tour will be heading to when it kicks off in September.

“The best fun we’ve ever had. I don’t know what to tell you, it was so popular last year, we’ve had to go on the road again,” he said.

“Get your tickets, don’t miss out!”

“Morning Instas, me and the boys are going back on the road. Squeaky, Shane, the Puppet, and me are back. If you didn’t catch us last year, come and see us in September. Be quick, cos the tickets are selling fast !!! Don’t miss out. You may as well come and see us now the Wireless festival has gone Wonky!!! The Prat Pack’s Back!!!!!!” he captioned the post.

Some tickets are as much as £120 (Credit: BBC)

Fans fume over ticket prices

However, fans were left unhappy with how much tickets to the shows are going to cost.

Tickets range from venue to venue; however, tickets range from £55 to £120. In some venues, such as Birmingham, the cheapest tickets left are all over £90.

Taking to the comments, fans complained about the prices.

“I am a massive fan and saw you all last time at The Palladium. BUT I can’t afford £90+ tickets this time. Gutted,” one fan commented.

Bradley’s fans aren’t happy (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Tickets are just too expensive’

“I was so looking forward to this tour. Sadly, the tickets are just too expensive for me. Hope everyone enjoys their evenings – I look forward to the clips on here,” another wrote.

“I’d love to be there, tickets are so expensive, £110 to £66. I know you don’t say the price, but it’s a lot of money. Hopefully, you’ll do a DVD, please,” a third complained.

“Shame about the prices [crying emoji] £110 for a ticket in the back. Sorry, but for me that’s not affordable x shame,” another added.

Read more: Bradley and Barney Walsh issue statement as Breaking Dad’s future decided by ITV for Series 7

The Prat Pack Tour kicks off at the Edinburgh Playhouse on September 2.

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