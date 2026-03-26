ITV has confirmed that Bradley and Barney Walsh’s much-loved series Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad is officially returning for Series 7.

The father-son duo are heading back on the road once again – this time swapping their usual adventures for an unforgettable trip across Australia.

Bradley and Barney will return for Breaking Dad this year (Credit: ITV)

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ITV confirms Series 7 of Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad

In the upcoming series, Bradley and Barney take on Australia’s sweeping landscapes and coastline – though it won’t quite be the laid-back trip Bradley might be hoping for.

As ever, Barney has planned a packed itinerary full of high-energy challenges, all designed to push his dad well out of his comfort zone across the outback and beyond.

ITV has confirmed the new run will feature six episodes.

Speaking ahead of the series, Bradley shared his excitement – with a hint of concern.

“It’s so good to be back on the road again with Barney. We really do have the best time but I’m not quite sure what he has up his sleeve on this trip, which is slightly worrying… I was looking forward to a bit of sunshine and maybe a nice barbecue but knowing Barney, I’ll be dodging great whites or jumping out of a plane before breakfast,” he said.

Barney, meanwhile, is just as excited to be teaming up with his dad again.

“I’m excited to embark on this new adventure with my dad and get him to experience the incredible culture, local activities and landscapes of Australia. It’s going to be an exciting and adrenaline-fuelled road trip with lots of fun and laughter. Australia is such an iconic destination with so much to offer – I can’t wait to see us both get stuck in Down Under!” he added.

As it stands, ITV has yet to confirm an official launch date, though the series is expected to arrive sometime this spring.