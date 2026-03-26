ITV has confirmed that Bradley and Barney Walsh’s much-loved series Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad is officially returning for Series 7.
The father-son duo are heading back on the road once again – this time swapping their usual adventures for an unforgettable trip across Australia.
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ITV confirms Series 7 of Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad
In the upcoming series, Bradley and Barney take on Australia’s sweeping landscapes and coastline – though it won’t quite be the laid-back trip Bradley might be hoping for.
As ever, Barney has planned a packed itinerary full of high-energy challenges, all designed to push his dad well out of his comfort zone across the outback and beyond.
ITV has confirmed the new run will feature six episodes.
Speaking ahead of the series, Bradley shared his excitement – with a hint of concern.
“It’s so good to be back on the road again with Barney. We really do have the best time but I’m not quite sure what he has up his sleeve on this trip, which is slightly worrying… I was looking forward to a bit of sunshine and maybe a nice barbecue but knowing Barney, I’ll be dodging great whites or jumping out of a plane before breakfast,” he said.
Barney, meanwhile, is just as excited to be teaming up with his dad again.
‘Can’t wait to see this series’
Following the announcement, fans have been quick to share their excitement about the show’s return.
“This is absolutely brilliant. Can’t wait and we want more of these two on tv,” one wrote.
“Sounds interesting going to Australia, can’t wait to see this series, love watching father and son,” another commented.
“I like Brad, so this is decent,” a third added.
“Can’t wait, brilliant show,” said another viewer.
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Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad will return for Series 7 on ITV1 and ITVX soon
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