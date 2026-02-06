Complaints pour in as furious The Chase viewers slam ‘worst episode ever’ following shocking decision

The Chase faced viewer backlash after some players’ risky decisions caused frustration during Thursday’s episode (February 5).

Host Bradley Walsh welcomed four new contestants — Gordon, Miriam, Rachel, and Selwyn — to face Anne Hegerty, aka The Governess.

Anne played against four new players (Credit: ITV)

The Chase last night

Gordon was first up and gave the team a strong start, securing £6,000 and a spot in the final chase.

Miriam went next, but found the cash builder more challenging, getting just one question right. At the table, Anne tempted her with a high offer of £40,000 and a low option of £1. Playing it safe, Miriam went for the smaller amount — a choice Bradley agreed was sensible. She successfully made it through, with the ITV host noting that bringing back big sums “isn’t the point.”

When it was Rachel’s turn, Anne couldn’t resist a cheeky dig. After Miriam had answered three questions correctly earlier, she suggested Rachel take the lower £1,000 offer to calm her nerves.

Rachel went for £3,000 instead, prompting The Governess to joke, “At least you won’t be coming back with just a pound.” Bradley quickly interjected: “Miriam, ignore her.”

The drama continued with Selwyn. The police officer passed on the £3,000 offer and opted for the minus £1. Even though he was five steps ahead of Anne and just one from home, a series of wrong answers saw him knocked out of the game.

In the final chase, Rachel, Miriam and Gordon were each playing for £3,033 and finished with a combined total of 16. But Anne was in unstoppable form, catching their score with 31 seconds still on the clock.

The players lost to Anne (Credit: ITV)

‘Where are you getting this lot from?!’

With two lower offers taken during the game, viewers were livid and not rooting for the players.

“A [bleep]ing quid?? And minus a pound! #TheChase can [bleep] off, had enough of this [bleep] now!” one user wrote.

“Two players taking [low offers] on #TheChase. Where are you getting this lot from?!” another person shared.

“Who goes for £1?” a third remarked.

“That’s got to be the worst #TheChase episode ever… two players going for a total of 0!” a fourth said.

The Chase is on ITV1 every weekday at 5pm

