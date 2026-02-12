BBC Breakfast presenter Emma Vardy has announced the birth of her second child with an emotional Instagram post and heartfelt video tribute to the midwives who helped deliver her son.

The 44-year-old journalist welcomed a baby boy, named Rocky Beau, with her husband, Aaron Adams. She revealed that he was born on February 9, 2026, in a natural water birth at the Manchester Birth Centre.

The couple are already parents to son Jago Fionn, who was born in 2023.

BBC Breakfast host Emma Vardy welcomes second child

Emma posted a series of images from the hospital, including one of her holding her newborn son from her hospital bed, and another of the proud parents bringing their little boy home.

“Finally, news of the most beautiful story I can report,” she wrote, announcing Rocky’s arrival. She added that the birth had taken place in water and expressed overwhelming gratitude for the care she received.

Later that evening, Emma shared a video reflecting on her experience, where she praised the midwives who supported her through the delivery.

Emma Vardy has welcomed her second child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She spoke candidly about the emotional and physical challenges of childbirth, describing how unpredictable it can be and how important it was to feel supported in the moment.

“I feel very lucky,” she said, holding Rocky close. “I’m just so grateful to all the midwives who made this all possible with the way it went. Just complete strangers who suddenly become your angels. What an amazing job they do.”

The video ended on a sweet note as Emma captured the moment Aaron entered with a large bouquet of flowers, prompting her to smile and call herself a “lucky girl.”

‘I had an incredible natural birth experience’

In a longer caption accompanying the post, Emma went on to thank the entire team at the Manchester Birth Centre, naming specific staff who made a lasting impact.

“I had an incredible natural birth experience, just gas and air in the pool,” Emma wrote. “I will never do anything harder in my life again. All the training and prep gave me strength I didn’t know I had.”

She also highlighted the importance of birth centres that offer a more homely environment than traditional hospital wards. “Long may places like this exist for women.”

The BBC presenter took a step back from the Breakfast show on February 1. Smiling at the camera, she signed off with, “That’s nearly it for us today, and my last show before mat leave! Bye!” Her co-host Roger Johnson wished her luck, while Emma promised she’d be back on air in due course.

Emma first revealed she was expecting in October 2025, just two years after the birth of her first child, Jago.

Now, with baby Rocky completing their family of four, Emma’s followers have flooded the comments section with love and congratulations.

“Congratulations Emma, very well done. Welcome to the world little Rocky,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Congrats! So Well done! Rest relax recover all of you.”

