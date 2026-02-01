BBC Breakfast’s Emma Vardy confirms show break just days after Carol Kirkwood quits

A beloved BBC Breakfast star has announced her temporary exit from the show, just days after Carol Kirkwood announced she had quit.

Last week, much-loved weather presenter Carol revealed the emotional news that she will leave the corporation in April. Carol, who has become a familiar on Breakfast over the decades, admitted the decision had been “really hard” as she said goodbye to a job she truly loves.

And now, show host Emma Vardy has revealed she is taking a break to go on maternity leave.

Emma is heading on maternity (Credit: BBC)

BBC Breakfast star confirms exit after Carol Kirkwood

On Sunday (February 1) Emma – who has been a regular on screens in recent years – was back to co-host BBC Breakfast alongside Roger Johnson.

However, when she closed the episode, Emma revealed her major news.

“Right well that’s nearly it for us today. And my last show before mat leave! Bye!” Emma said.

Roger then replied: “Enjoy, good luck!” Reassuring viewers, Emma added: “I’ll be back – see you.”

Emma later took to her Instagram to confirm her temporary exit and shared a photo of her and Roger from the studio.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emma Vardy (@emmavardytv)

Fans rush to support Emma

Emma wrote: “Last show done for a while, maternity leave starts here, see you all in a few months!!

“With Roger hoping we made it through breakfast this morning without any early arrivals (we did). There is previous precedent of breakfast presenters going into labour!! Had a lovely last week at work, now the fun starts.”

Emma’s followers quickly flooded the comment section with well-wishes and support.

Fellow BBC Breakfast star Jon Kay wrote: “Yay! Now you can put your feet up, rest and relax….? Oh. Not really. Sending you all best wishes for your next big story. Good luck and enjoy the family adventure ahead xxx.”

Can’t wait to see you back

Meanwhile one fan penned: “You have earned your maternity already, good luck young lady, you will be fine and I look forward to the day I see you on television again.” Another added: “Good luck Emma. Hope all goes well. Can’t wait to see you back on the sofa.”

Emma is expecting her second child with husband Aaron Adams. The pair got engaged in 2021 and married in 2022 at Lissanoure Castle in Ballymena, Northern Ireland. They also have a two-year-old son named Jago Fionn.

Read more: Carol Kirkwood on shock accident that left her with ‘severe’ injury

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know