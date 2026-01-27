‘Confiscate his phone’: Concerns for Anthony Joshua as he shares ‘chaotic’ messages following devastating car crash

Concerns have been raised by fans of boxer Anthony Joshua, following the devastating car crash that killed two of his close friends.

Anthony was a passenger in the vehicle when it crashed in Nigeria at the end of last year. Two of his friends, Sina Ghami and Latif ‘Latz’ Ayodele, died instantly.

Following their death, the heavyweight paid tribute to the men he called “brothers”.

Concerns have been raised for Anthony Joshua after two of his friends died in a car crash over Christmas (Credit: Cover Images)

Anthony Joshua’s tribute following death of ‘brothers’ in car crash

He posted: “Thank you for all the love and care you have shown my brothers. I didn’t even realise how special they are. I’ll just be walking with them and cracking jokes with them, not even knowing God kept me in the presence of great men.

“100% it’s tough for me, but I know it’s even tougher for their parents. I have a strong mind, and I believe God knows their hearts. May God have mercy on my brothers.”

However, concerns have now been raised for the boxer after fans picked up on messages that he’d posted on his Snapchat this week.

Snapchat posts spark concern

One asked if you’d rather “lose all your memories or never be able to make new ones”. In another, he shared: “Can you have a deep relationship with God and make it to heaven without religion?” A third shared read: “Great memories with the bros. Pray – attack the day. Be strong.”

After seeing the posts, the boxer’s fans took to Twitter to share them, and voice their concerns for him.

The boxer was a passenger in the vehicle that crashed (Credit: Cover Images)

‘I pray he is receiving grief counselling’

One commented: “Grief is just so much love with nowhere to go.” Another said: “I pray he is receiving grief counselling.” “You can feel how heavy it is – just boxing stuff but real life weight coming through. Hope he’s got good people around him right now,” said a third.

Another shared: “That Snap hit different… absolute chaos.” “He has enough money to afford good therapists and be offline. Being online is a choice. We all grieve differently . He needs to log off though. Too much triggers,” said another. “Someone needs to confiscate his phone immediately,” another commented.

“He’s been posting them on a daily now. It’s so depressing, I hope he finds peace ,” another said.

Great to catch up with @anthonyjoshua today. His resilience and strength is inspiring. The loss is heavy and he will take his time to get back on track but said he is truly grateful for all the support and the love shown for Latz and Sina. pic.twitter.com/j9i18aAv3Q — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) January 18, 2026

‘He will take time to get back on track’

However, others said that the reflective posts were “normal” for Anthony.

His manager Eddie Hearn, meanwhile, recently shared an update on the boxer.

Posting on January 18, he shared: “Great to catch up with @anthonyjoshua today. His resilience and strength is inspiring. The loss is heavy and he will take his time to get back on track but said he is truly grateful for all the support and the love shown for Latz and Sina.”

