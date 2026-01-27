This Morning presenter Kate Lawler has issued a health update after undergoing breast surgery.

The 45-year-old, who became the first female winner of Big Brother in 2002, shared a series of new snapshots to her social media, some of which where she was in the hospital.

Kate has undergone breast surgery (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kate Lawler issues health update in hospital

In an Instagram post uploaded today (January 27), Kate shared photos from the past month.

In the first two slides, she wore a hospital gown after undergoing surgery to have her breast implants replaced.

For the first pic, Kate was captured standing up while throwing her thumbs up. In the following, she took a selfie of herself holding up a mug in the shape of breasts.

“My gorgeous friend Kris bought me this very appropriate gift,” she wrote over the pic, adding a crying with laughter emoji.

‘My boob implants was encapsulated and leaking’

Recognising that he had been in hospital, Kate’s followers took to the comments section to issue their concerns.

“Hey, do you mind me asking what you had done and where?” one user asked. In response, Kate said: “One of my boob implants was encapsulated and leaking, so I had them both replaced.”

“Did you have your ruptured implant charged? Also, how did you know it had ruptured? Hope recovery went well xx,” another asked.

Kate said: “It was encapsulated. Six months ago, my left breast went really hard and began to hurt. I went to my GP and was referred to a breast specialist who then sent me for a mammogram and ultrasound, and that’s when they discovered it was leaking and encapsulated x.”

As Kate issued an update to fans, many wished her a speedy recovery.

“Sending healing. Beautiful Kate … hugs xxx,” one person wrote.

“Sorry, must’ve missed this one, hope the surgery went well Kate,” another shared.

“Hope all is well after your surgery, great photos,” a third remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth echoed: “Hope you’ve recovered well.”

