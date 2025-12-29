Police share statement as Anthony Joshua injured in car crash that kills two others

Boxer Anthony Joshua has been injured in a car crash that killed two others, it’s been reported.

The star’s manager, Eddie Hearn, has now shared a statement.

Anthony Joshua is said to be shaken up after a car crash in Nigeria (Credit: Splash News)

Anthony Joshua car crash – manager shares statement

Speaking to the Mail, he said he’d woken to the news the boxer had been involved in a car accident in Nigeria.

He shared: “I am away on a family holiday and awoke to the news of this incident. We are trying to contact Anthony and in the meantime we don’t want to speculate on how he is but thankfully he appears okay from what I have seen in the images. We are awaiting more information on what has happened and will update in due course.”

Police in Nigeria also shared a statement: “I can confirm an accident occurred and Anthony Joshua has been taken to hospital. A vehicle rammed into a stationary vehicle. Unfortunately, there were two fatalities. Anthony Joshua was treated by first-responders at the scene and then taken to hospital.”

The BBC is reporting that the heavyweight boxer is “fine”.

‘Badly shaken up’

A friend of the star told the Mail: “He’s okay but badly shaken up. Nobody knows quite what damage has been done, but was able to escape the wreckage. Others weren’t quite so lucky so it’s been a traumatic ordeal which he’s trying to process.”

Images show the boxer looking dazed in the back of the car. He was also seen sitting in the front seat of an emergency vehicle, speaking to first responders. Two people were sadly declared dead at the scene.

Hours before the crash was reported, the boxer uploaded a clip of himself playing table tennis (Credit: Instagram)

Eyewitnesses rushed to help

It is understood that Anthony Joshua was seated behind the driver, along with another passenger, when the car crash occurred. Four people were inside the Lexus at the time, while his security followed in a separate vehicle.

An eyewitness told Punch newspaper: “It was a two-vehicle convoy: a Lexus SUV and a Pajero SUV. Joshua was seated behind the driver, with another person beside him. There was also a passenger sitting beside the driver, making four occupants in the Lexus that crashed. His security detail was in the vehicle behind them before the crash.

“Other eyewitnesses and I began the rescue and flagged down oncoming vehicles to assist. A few minutes after the crash, officials arrived.’

Hours earlier, Anthony posted a video of himself playing table tennis to social media.

The identities of the people who died has not been shared.

