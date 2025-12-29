Nadia Sawalha shares her heartbreak as she announces death of friend Hannah, 39

Nadia Sawalha has announced the death of long-time friend Hannah Gardner in an emotional Instagram post.

Hannah, who was 39 years old, had been battling breast cancer for 12 years. She was initially diagnosed back in 2013 after finding a lump in her breast.

Sadly, despite the treatment she received, the cancer returned in 2017, and then again in 2020. After the cancer spread to her liver in 2022, doctors sadly told Hannah it was incurable.

A fierce cancer campaigner, Hannah had previously teamed up with Nadia to get NHS approval for the drug Enhertu. It is said to be life-extending for those with HER2-low breast cancer: a specific type of breast cancer which is inoperable.

Cancer campaigner Hannah with Nadia on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

Nadia Sawalha pays tribute

In the heartbreaking post, Nadia wrote: “Our beautiful Hannah. Although we knew it was coming, we are all so deeply shocked and distraught.

“No need to be brave anymore, darling, you can now rest in peace, and all the love you created. You were and will forever be deeply loved.”

She then added her thanks to those who cared for Hannah in her final days. “To all the staff at The Princess Alice Hospice in Esher, the kindness and care you showed not only to Hannah, but also to her friends and family was extraordinary. Thank you.”

The post was accompanied by a poignant image of Hannah sitting on a swing with angel wings behind her. Hannah leaves behind daughter Lila, who is five years old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadia Sawalha (@nadiasawalha)

Support pours in

Denise Welch was among the Loose Women stars sharing their support. “I’m so sorry Nadia. She was an incredible woman and mum and you were a wonderful friend to her.”

Nadia’s husband Mark Adderley shared: “Just so so heartbreaking – a beautiful woman – a beautiful friend – a beautiful mother – just can’t believe it either.”

Christine Lampard shared: “So so sorry Nadia.”

Hannah died after battling cancer for more than a decade (Credit: ITV)

Nadia met Hannah 12 years ago during a Coppafeel trek. In a previous interview, Nadia even described her as a “daughter”.

“Hannah is my daughter. That’s the way I think of it. That’s the way I’ve always felt about her,” she said.

“From the first day I met her, when we were climbing the Himalayas for CoppaFeel!, I felt this unbelievable strength. There’s just something just genetic about us that just connected. And so I fight like she’s my daughter.”

Read More: Nadia Sawalha ‘storms out’ of family home after ‘massive row’ with husband Mark

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you thought of this story. We want to hear your thoughts!