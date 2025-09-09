Amanda Holden has left fans gushing over her “sexy figure” as she poses in a hot tub wearing a bikini.

As we have hit the end of summer, it seems Amanda Holden wanted to grab as much of the sun as possible. The Britain’s Got Talent judge posted a series of images to her Instagram that sent pulses racing!

The 54-year-old looked incredible as she flaunted her figure while taking a dip in her multi-million pound pad’s outdoor hot tub. She’s just one of the many celebs looking incredible in swimwear recently!

She posed in her newly refurbished back garden (Credit: ITV)

Amanda Holden poses in bikini

Amanda wore a strappy yellow bikini and pulled on a pair of sunglasses for her pictures, while her hair was in an up-do.

She was perched along the white poolside and in one of the photos she looked over her shoulder, showcasing her bikini bottoms.

And in another, she was joined by her gorgeous pet dog!

In the caption, Amanda let her followers know she was making the most out of the sunshine that’s left – before the autumn cold sets in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

She wrote: “Squeezing out the last drops of sun today in our @hotspringworld state of the art hot tub!!! It’s bloody gorg! So lucky. Bought and paid for, just bigging up a local business with excellent service.”

The hot tub was placed in Amanda’s newly renovated back garden. And when it the refurbishments were finished, Amanda even threw a Mexican Fiesta – which looked insane!

Amanda’s fans gushed (Credit: ITV)

Fans left stunned by Amanda

But it wasn’t the hot tub that grabbed users’ attentions. Instead they were all focussed on her incredible figure.

One user penned: “Such a sexy figure!”

“WOW. Just WOW” a second added.

Another commented: “Damn Amanda. That last picture is so fine.”

Some fans even thought it was photos of Amanda’s daughter Lexi, because she looked younger.

One penned: “This could have been your daughter. You really look amazing.”

This isn’t the first time Amanda has flaunted her figure in a bikini over the summer. And something tells us it won’t be the last.

Read more: Inside Amanda Holden’s holiday with daughter Lexi – matching white bikinis; expensive meals; luxury villa

What do you think of Amanda Holden posing in a bikini? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to know your thoughts!