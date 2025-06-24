AJ Odudu hard launches mystery boyfriend by announcing engagement

Host of Big Brother AJ Odudu shocked fans after she announced her engagement to her mystery boyfriend last night.

The 37-year-old presenter, who has been open about her relationships in the past, shared the exciting news via her Instagram account on Monday (June 23).

Is AJ Odudu engaged?

To accompany the announcement, AJ Odudu shared a series of images from a photobooth with her boyfriend. The mystery man, whose image she decided to reveal to her 289,000 followers for the first time, could be seen wearing a black vest top that showed off his tattooed arms.

AJ appeared to be glowing as the pair were photographed hugging and kissing in a handful of snaps where her engagement ring was visible.

In the following slide, the TV star and her fiancé flashed a huge smile as AJ showed off her huge ring directly to the camera. She could be seen celebrating with what appeared to be a glass of bubbly.

“Hiya love,” she wrote in her short but sweet caption, adding the heart and ring emoji.

While sharing the news, AJ did not reveal her partner’s name and did not tag his account in the upload.

‘Now this is an incredible hard launch’

Following the huge announcement, AJ’s followers rushed to the comments section to wish her congratulations.

“OH MY GOD!!!!! COME ON THEN!!!!!!!!!! Couple of the bloody decade,” one user wrote.

“Ahhhhhh HARD LAUNCH!!!!! Congratulations to you both!!!! So so happy for you,” It Takes Two host Fleur East wrote.

“Now this is an incredible hard launch with big news! So happy for you,” a third remarked.

“Awww congrats babe! I love this for you!” a fourth person commented.

“Congratulations,” Mis-Teeq singer Sue-Elise Nash added.

“ALSO HE’S FIONNNEEEEE AS HELL!” fashion designer Kyle De’Volle expressed.

