Celebrity Big Brother star AJ Odudu might have an in-demand career on television, but does she have a partner?

Here, we take a look at her relationship history and everything she’s said over the years…

Is AJ Odudu in a relationship?

Currently, AJ, whose birth name is Onatejiro Odudu, is said to be single.

However, she hasn’t been shy about discussing past relationships and where they went wrong.

Kai reportedly helped AJ with past relationship trauma (Credit: BBC)

Strictly ‘romance’

In 2021, AJ, 37, competed on Strictly with dance partner Kai Widdrington.

The pair found success on the BBC show and made it to the final. However, AJ had no choice but to pull out at the last minute after she tore a ligament in her right ankle.

In an interview with The Sun, AJ admitted the pair had great chemistry and hinted at a ‘romance’ behind the scenes.

She said: “There’s a lot of passion, there’s a lot of chemistry, there’s a lot of romance, it’s thrilling!”

“And in practice, I could not look at Kai without bursting out into laughter,” AJ added.

“But now hopefully come Saturday night, I’m going to look at him eye to eye, look in love and it’s going to be amazing. But it is awkward!”

While no relationship between the two officially blossomed, an inside source told New magazine that Kai had been helping AJ deal with traumatic past relationships.

“AJ has been open about her past relationship history. She does find it hard to trust after previous partners cheated on her. But Kai is a really nice guy,” they said.

“He’s helping her get over any previous issues. So far he’s ticking all of the boxes.”

‘Pressure’ over relationship with a virgin

During the 2018 documentary Manhunting With My Mum, AJ’s connection with a 34-year-old church-goer named KC had viewers talking.

KC confessed that he had been saving his virginity for marriage and asked AJ about her situation during a picnic date in Nigeria.

“So have you had sex before? Or are you a chas (chastity) or virgin like me?” he said. In response, AJ shared: “I’m not chas like you, I don’t have my chastity belt and I’m not regretful of that.”

AJ explained she respected KC’s honesty and openness and explained she “would like to give this a try.” However, things started to get awkward when he asked AJ if she could teach him a few things “sexually”.

AJ admitted she had previously dated men who “couldn’t keep it in their trousers”, which is why “KC’s values make him oddly desirable”. Despite being a “nice guy”, she insisted the “problem is teaching someone and taking someone’s virginity”.

“That’s too much pressure for me and I don’t want to be responsible for it,” she added.

AJ Odudu reportedly dated a mystery partner named Jordan (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Mystery man

That same year, AJ was said to be dating a man named Jordan Wiggin, with whom she went on a trip to Paris.

After she shared a snapshot of the pair in the romantic city online, a fan asked: “Your man?” While AJ hasn’t said anything publicly about AJ, she liked the comment, which implied they were dating.

However, neither confirmed they were a couple.

‘So much fun’ during holiday fling

The following year, AJ was introduced to 31-year-old mortgage broker Duke from Essex on The Celebrity First Dates Hotel special.

During their time on the show, the pair immediately hit it off. AJ praised their date, referring to Duke as a “10 out of 10”.

Duke revealed first that he wanted to see AJ again, and it seemed their relationship continued to blossom off-screen as they reportedly enjoyed a summer romance together.

AJ described the experience on the show as “so much fun”. However, their relationship didn’t appear to last.

AJ said she has been cheated on three times (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘I’ve been cheated on by three ex-boyfriends’

Also in 2019, AJ participated in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and opened up about how she had been unlucky with relationships.

Even though she didn’t name names, AJ said she had been “cheated on by three ex-boyfriends”.

“One of them was sleeping with my best friend,” she added.

During an appearance on the How To Fail Podcast, AJ explained she confronted the other woman about the affair when she found out, and later ended the relationship.

“To walk in on that, I was stunned. Seeing that was crazy. I wasn’t hysterical. I didn’t burst into tears or anything like that,” she said.

AJ insisted she needed to “gather all the information” from the woman and not her ex-boyfriend. “I want it from her, actually, because weirdly, in that moment, I trusted her more than I trusted him,” she continued.

“So, I asked her to put her clothes back on and follow me outside and answer all of my questions, how long had this been going on and whatever.”

After watching her leave, AJ said she “packed all my stuff and got a taxi and left”. However, despite ending the relationship, she admitted she had “years of tears and years of trauma away from him”.

