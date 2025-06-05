TV star AJ Odudu announced she officiated her friends’ wedding and looked phenomenal in a lace dress while doing so.

The presenter, who is the host of Big Brother, took to Instagram and shared a series of luxurious snapshots of herself in Mykonos, Greece. While doing so, AJ, 37, surprised fans with the news that she was the officiator.

AJ officiated her friends’ wedding in Greece (Credit: Splashnews.com)

AJ Odudu officiates friends’ wedding in Greece in lace dress

In a post shared 16 hours ago (June 4), AJ wowed in a sheer lace dress with a floral pattern.

The outfit featured long sleeves with bold, fluffy cuffs. Underneath the see-through material, AJ wore a garment that featured a corset-style bodice.

The brunette beauty styled her long locks down with a middle part and opted for small earrings.

AJ posed in front of an exotic location with one hand on her hip while holding up the train of her dress with the other.

In the following slide, AJ was photographed officiating at her friends’ big day. She was seen flashing a huge smile while the happy couple held hands at the altar.

Other slides included content from the wedding, including a video clip of fireworks.

“HELLO LOVE! My mates tied the knot and I had the honour of officiating their wedding! So dreamy. Congratulations @josh___fletcher & @rowelljames1,” she wrote in her caption.

“*adds celebrant to CV,” AJ added.

‘Might get remarried for the privilege!!’

AJ’s latest move certainly didn’t go unnoticed by her followers who rushed to the comments section to react.

“If you look up iconic in the dictionary these photos are now what appears. Gorgeous x,” one user wrote.

“Obsessed with it all. You look breathtaking in that dress!!” another person shared.

“Obsessed. If I ever get married, i’m coming for you….” a third remarked.

“Might get remarried for the privilege!!” fashion designer Henry Holland added.

“Maaate this is next level – you can now add priestess to the resumé. Yesterday’s price is not today’s price!” another person said.

