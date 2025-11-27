Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch have welcome a new puppy into their family!

The couple shared the exciting news with fans in the latest episode of their joint podcast, The Therapy Crouch. But it seems one of them is more keen than the other…

‘This is our new member of the family’

Peter opened the podcast with his customary “weekly whine”.

“There’s a new addition on her lap here. A dog, if you can call it that,” he announced, as the camera panned to his wife.

“This is our new member of the family,” Abbey then said, proudly holding up a puppy so tiny he had barely been noticeable. “His name is Bambi.”

“Everyone thinks that Bambi’s a girl but Bambi’s a boy,” she added, looking besotted with her new fur baby. But Peter seemed less keen.

The former footballer moaned, stating he “just couldn’t believe it”.

He continued: “We talk about losing the dressing room, I’ve lost the household, completely lost it. The conversation went: ‘I’m thinking about getting this dog,’ I said, ‘You’re not, no way, absolutely no way, that’s it, she knows, I’ve told her’. Anyway, I’m sitting there on a Sunday and Abs walks in with it under her jumper and is like, ‘It’s arrived.’ I’m like, ‘What’s arrived?’ because I have no idea it’s even happening. Unbelievable.”

But Abbey went on to share the sweet reason behind her decision. She said that after never being allowed a pet herself as a child, she wanted to treat her own kids, in particular her dog-loving daughter, Liberty.

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch family

Abbey, 39, started dating Peter, 44, in 2006. The couple got engaged in 2009 and tied the knot in 2011.

Abbey Clancy and Peter Crouch have four children together (Credit: Cover Images)

The couple now share two girls, 14-year-old Sophie and 10-year-old Liberty, and two boys, 7-year-old Johnny and 6-year-old Jack.

