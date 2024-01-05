8 celebs having a far worse week than us – including Maisie Smith, Stephen Fry and James Haskell

Celebs seem so perfect and unflappable from afar – so us “normal” folk latch on and don’t let go when we get a whiff of them having a bad week.

Here are 8 celebrities who are definitley having a worse week than us. Well, maybe, anyway…

Oti is one of the celebs whose had mare of a week (Credit: ITV)

1. Celebs having a bad week – Oti Mabuse

Oti recently gave birth to a little girl – however, she’s been left traumatised after her newborn’s nappy…exploded.

“My official first poonami. I am traumatised. My parents on the other hand are the happiest grandparents on earth. I screamed. It came up to her neck,” she said on Instagram.

Great. Lovely. Thanks for that Oti. Just the mental image we need before tea time.

2 & 3. Max George and Maisie Smith

Poor Max and Maisie. Their relationship has been gossiped about and scrutinised from the moment it was revealed that they were together.

Now, they’re having to put up with rumours that it’s over.

The couple appear to have spent the festive period apart – sparking concern from fans that they’ve called it quits on their romance. They haven’t posted snaps of eachother for some time either.

But don’t worry guys! They both still have eachother’s names in their Instagram bios like lovesick teenagers – which probably means they’re still together. Right?

Chloe and James split last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

4. James Haskell

James and Chloe Madeley recently split – and Chloe’s now been crowing about how “free” and “happy” she feels following their break-up.

“Since James and I made the decision to draw a line under it, I’ve felt really free, happy and calm,” she told OK! magazine.

“It’s interesting. I think people hear about it and they automatically think it’s a negative thing. But in our case, it’s a very positive decision and it’s good. I’ve just felt a lot lighter.”

Ouch.

Coleen spoke about a time a big boss insulted her (Credit: ITV)

5. More celebs having a bad week – Coleen Nolan

During an episode of Loose Women this week, Coleen Nolan revealed that someone high up in TV once told her to get a gastric band. Their reasoning? It could get her more work.

“Before Dancing On Ice I went for a job and a big boss actually said to me – it was a big boss – ‘have you thought about getting a gastric band because you’ll get more work?’” she said.

“If I’d have been 16 or 17 or massively insecure I probably would have done that!” she then added.

“As much as I make a joke of it, I went home and felt terrible about myself.”

Poor Coleen!

Stephen is the new host of Jeopardy! (Credit: ITV)

6. Stephen Fry

Jeopardy! came back to ITV this week, with Stephen Fry at the helm.

However, it didn’t go as swimmingly as hoped for the 65-year-old, with many branding the revival of the revival of the revival of the UK version “dull”. Other fans don’t think Stephen is the right man for the job.

“@ITV I had SO looked forward to #Jeopardy coming to our shores, but as much as I’m a fan of Stephen Fry, am just not sure he’s the right guy for it,” one viewer tweeted. “Can we all agree that #Jeopardy should have stayed in the USA? It was so bad I had to turn off,” another said.

“Stephen Fry is making #Jeopardy seem so dry, he is no Alex Trebek I’ll tell you that,” a third wrote.

Wonder how long this revival of the revival of the revival will last…

7. Stacey Solomon (sort of)

Stacey had a bit of bad week to start with – after a troll asked her whether or not she was pregnant, based on…well, pretty much nothing.

However, today, Stacey got her own back, showing off her stunning post-baby bod with some red-hot bikini pics.

“Just a little note to say… wear the bikini. Your body deserve to wear whatever you put it in. As long as it makes you happy who cares! Plus you might find yourself getting ALL the drinks down on the beach,” she captioned the snaps.

YES STACEY!

Jamie’s show, The Tourist, returned (Credit: BBC)

8. Celebs having a bad week – Jamie Dornan

Jamie Dornan returned to screens earlier this week for the second series of The Tourist. However, the new series didn’t exactly go down well with viewers, with some branding it “nonsense”.

“If Jamie Dornan had actually read the script for #TheTourist 2 I’m certain he would have refused the part. It’s utter nonsense. It’s so embarrassing. Oh, Jamie what have you done? I made the first half of ep2 and gave up,” one viewer tweeted.

“#TheTourist time to switch off… why is so much TV drama so awful these days… seems to have followed pop music and much else besides… a descent into soulless nothingness,” another said.

Absolutely. Brutal.

