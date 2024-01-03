Max George and Maisie Smith have sparked fears they’ve broken up – after reports claimed the two spent Christmas and New Year apart.

The EastEnders star and The Wanted singer confirmed their romance back in September 2022 after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020. And it seems their relationship went from strength to strength after the couple, who have a 13-year age gap, moved in with each other shortly after.

However, earlier today, reports started to emerge that the two may have called it quits on their romance.

Max George and Maisie Smith on the rocks?

Suspicions that the two have split started to arise when Maisie and Max, who were regulars with posting PDA-packed snaps, decided to spend the festive season apart.

Maisie was seen in pictures with her family on her mum’s Instagram page, with Max nowhere to be seen. He spent the festivities with them back in 2022. One fan commented: “Well that doesn’t look like Manchester,” in reference to Max’s hometown.

Fans also speculated that something might be wrong after Maisie disappeared from social media. Her last grid post was in mid-November, but she does still have Max and a heart in her bio.

Similarly, Max has been pretty inactive online too, with his last grid post seven weeks ago.

‘Do you not post on Insta any more?’

Strictly star Maisie did make her return to social media this week though. She told fans how she was “so blessed” to spend another year with her dog. However, Maisie failed to mention Max.

He has been on his Stories today (January 3), but posting about work, not his love life.

Writing online, as per the Mirror, one person told Maisie: “Shame you’ve lost that great smile you used to have in pictures.” Someone else added: “Do you not post on Insta any more?”

‘I’d love an explanation’

The couple’s relationship has raised some eyebrows since they went public. And in 2022, he hit back at claims his relationship with Maisie was “controversial”.

In a tweet for his 987.7k followers, Max tweeted saying: “I’ve just read that apparently mine and Maisie’s age gap is controversial. A woman in her twenties and a man in his thirties.. what the [bleep] are they implying? I’d love an explanation please DM.”

