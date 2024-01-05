The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman ‘devastated’ over banishments

The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman feels “devastated” over the show’s banishments, a former star of the programme has revealed.

Series two of the popular BBC One game show returned this week and the drama is already building between the Faithful and the Traitors.

Claudia has returned to host the series and it seems she gets emotionally invested in the show’s players.

Claudia Winkleman on The Traitors

Series 1 star Fay Greaves has opened up to OK! Magazine about taking part in the 2022 series. She also gave an insight into Claudia on the show, revealing the presenter’s reactions to the savage banishments.

She really was in it with us. She was devastated at the banishments.

Fay told the publication: “Claudia is lovely and so down to earth. There was one time when it was really cold in the church and she came in with her people and had her mittens on and a hot water bottle.

“She asked if I was cold and gave me the hot water bottle until the mission started. She was lovely. She really was in it with us. She was devastated at the banishments.”

As the series returned on Wednesday night (January 3), it wasn’t long before viewers were gushing over Strictly Come Dancing star Claudia as host. They were also obsessed with her wardrobe for the series so far!

One person said on X – formerly known as Twitter: “Claudia gets a lot of praise for her role on #TheTraitorsUK but I honestly don’t think it’s enough. She is PERFECT for this show and this is coming from someone that really wasn’t a fan of hers before this show.”

Another wrote: “Claudia is just iconic. She’s perfect for this show and it definitely wouldn’t have worked as well without her!”

Someone else added: “Claudia really is PERFECT for this.”

The Traitors recap

During Thursday night’s episode (January 4), the Traitors were out in full force as they murdered poor Aubrey. Later in the banishment, the Traitors and the Faithful decided to send home Sonja after believing she was a Traitor.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t which means the Faithful are already two people down!

The Traitors continues tonight (January 5) from 9pm on BBC One. The first three episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

