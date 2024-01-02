The Tourist viewers brand new series ‘rubbish’ as they switch off

The Tourist season 2 – starring Jamie Dornan – launched on BBC One last night (Monday, January 1).

However, fans have been left unimpressed with the new series opener – with some fans even switching off early on!

The Tourist is back (Credit: BBC)

The Tourist season 2 launches on BBC One

Jamie Dornan’s hit thriller The Tourist has returned to BBC One for another series.

The last series followed Jamie’s character, Elliot, as he woke up in an Australian hospital without any memory of what had happened to him.

The series followed him as he attempted to rediscover his identity – all whilst being hunted.

The new season of the show returns to Elliot’s homeland of Ireland – as he continues to search for some insight into who he actually is.

Last night’s episode saw Elliot violently kidnapped – but it didn’t seem to impress some viewers…

The new series has proven divisive (Credit: BBC)

Fans slam season 2 of The Tourist

Taking to Twitter, some viewers of The Tourist took the opportunity to slam the series opener.

“If Jamie Dornan had actually read the script for #TheTourist 2 I’m certain he would have refused the part. It’s utter nonsense. It’s so embarrassing. Oh, Jamie what have you done? I made the first half of ep2 and gave up,” one fan grumbled.

“#TheTourist time to switch off… why is so much TV drama so awful these days… seems to have followed pop music and much else besides… a descent into soulless nothingness,” another moaned.

“Jamie Doran is a fine actor but what the hell is he doing in that load of rubbish tonight?” a third wrote.

Fans shared their thoughts on Twitter (Credit: BBC)

Fans deliver their verdict

The complaints didn’t stop there though.

“This is just rubbish. Nobody knows who they are or whats going on. Just an excuse to make another series ” another wrote. “Not loving this series as much as the first yet. A bit too much going on…,” a fifth said.

“I switched off after 40 mins I was just so confused about 20 different stories. It was giving me a headache lol,” another tweeted.

However, the new series does have its fans. “So good to have back the utterly insane, stylishly violent black comedy that is The Tourist,” one fan tweeted.

“#TheTourist Mad but I love it @BBCOne,” another wrote. “I absolutely loved this! Completely whacky and crazy but exactly my sort of thing! Made me laugh. Love love love dark humour,” a third gushed.

The Tourist continues tonight (Tuesday, January 2) at 9pm on BBC One. The whole series is available to binge on BBC iPlayer now.

