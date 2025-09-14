ITV’s You Bet On Tour hit with complaints as fans slam Stephen Mulhern’s show

ITV viewers were left unimpressed after Stephen Mulhern returned to screens for a new episode of You Bet On Tour.

The reboot of the ’90s cult classic – that initially saw Holly Willoughby co-host it last year – made its return to screens on Saturday night (September 13).

On the programme, in a bid to bag £5k, regular folk across the UK take on a host of huge challenges. Meanwhile, a revolving celebrity panel places their bets on which team they think will succeed.

However, some people were left fuming “fix” after watching the latest instalment…

Stephen Mulhern returns for You Bet On Tour

On You Bet On Tour, one of the challenges saw two rowing teams compete in a 2000 metre challenge. Team Cool Runnings bet that they could finish it quicker than the Olympic Rowers.

On hand to place their bets too, Oti Mabuse was on the panel, along with Danny Jones and Greg Rutherford, and they had to reveal who they were backing.

Both Danny and Oti bet the red team Cool Runnings would win. And they guessed correctly as that team ultimately came out on top. Meanwhile, Oti was then crowned the overall celebrity champion of the episode.

Fans slam You Bet On Tour

However, the end result left viewers fuming on social media, with one person writing on X: “100% fix.” Another added: “Absolute fix #youbet.”

Someone else chimed in: “Absolutely [explicit] !!!!!!!!” A third also penned: “THIS is [explicit] abysmal.”

Nonetheless, the episode went down a treat with other viewers who also their positive thoughts online. One person gushed: “Absolutely loved it! It was perfect through till the end and brilliant challenges including the Cool Rowers taking on 2 Olympians just made it inspiring and all round good fun. Fantastic series all the way.”

A second wrote: “The fun you’re [Stephen] having doing these shows shines through.”

Holly’s ITV return

When You Bet returned to screens last year, it was initially hosted by Stephen and Holly. However, Holly decided to ditch the show, leaving Stephen to host the new series – that premiered last month – alone.

Despite leaving the programme though, Holly will be making a one-off comeback as a celebrity panellist on You Bet! On Tour.

It also marks Holly’s first confirmed TV gig since Dancing On Ice was axed earlier this year. The last series of DOI – which saw Coronation Street’s Sam Aston crowned champion – faced dwindling viewing figures throughout its 2025 run.

