Why After the Flood isn’t on tonight and when you can watch episode 5 on ITV

After the Flood fans will be missing their fix of drama tonight and have every reason to be miffed about it – so why isn’t it on?

The six-parter starring Sophie Rundle as a dogged cop was due to air its penultimate episode this Wednesday (February 07). But frustratingly for fans, the drama has been replaced in the schedules.

But why isn’t After the Flood on tonight? And when can you watch the all-important episode 5? Here’s everything you need to know about the missing episode…

Why isn’t After the Flood on tonight?

After the Flood episode 5 – the all-important penultimate episode – was due to air on Wednesday, February 07, 2024 at 9pm on ITV1.

It’s aired every Wednesday since it first started in January.

But viewers tuning in on Wednesday will be disappointed as the series has been replaced in the schedules. Instead of the dramatic crime drama, ITV are showing Live FA Cup Football: Aston Villa versus Chelsea – the fourth round replay at Villa Park.

It’s not the first time the football has wreaked havoc on our favourite TV shows. Silent Witness has also been bumped for the sport.

Episode 5 of After the Flood joins PC Joanna Marshall as she and Tasha discover an unexpected side to Daniel’s life… Meanwhile, Jo closes in on the killer.

When is After the Flood next on? When can I watch episode 5?

After the Flood episode 5 will air on Friday, February 09, 2024 instead. That’s if you haven’t already got bored of waiting and watched it on ITVX.

The final episode of the drama is due to air on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, or Valentine’s Day as some of you like to call it!

In the finale, Jo finally gets the answers that she has been searching for, but the truth will change everything.

Why isn’t After the Flood on tonight? Fans fed up of schedule changes

As well as After the Flood, and Silent Witness, the soaps have all been affected by the schedule changes as a result of football.

Fans have not been happy about the disruption. One fan tweeted: “So, ITV had it this week and last, cancelling Corrie and now it’s EastEnders turn to get the brunt. Sports events like to ruin us fans’ scheduling. Why can’t they just move it to BBC2 like they did during Wimbledon?”

Another simply said: “The FA cup can go rot.”

A third fuming over Silent Witness said: “Want it nooooooooow, Fuck all on tonight, not even part 2 of Silent Witness. Feckin football on instead.”

“I already couldn’t stand football but, when they move #SilentWitness around for it, that makes me so annoyed! Grrrrr Silent Witness is more important!”

After the Flood series 1 is available to watch on ITVX. Episode 5 will air on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 9pm on ITV1.

