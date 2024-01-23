Why isn’t Silent Witness on tonight? Popular BBC series falls victim to annoying schedule change

Silent Witness fans have every reason to be a bit miffed this week (and last) as the popular BBC One series has fallen foul of a frustrating schedule change – so why isn’t it on tonight?

Last week, viewers tuned in for the continuation of series 27 but were left seriously disappointed. Instead of the second instalment of the two-parter Grievance Culture, they found the long-running TV drama had been pulled from the schedules. Criminal, right?

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the BBC replaced Silent Witness series 27 part 4 with yet another sporting event. Match of the Day Live: The FA Cup coverage showed Bristol City v West Ham United.

So how will this affect the rest of Silent Witness series 27? And why isn’t the series on tonight (Tuesday, January 23, 2024)? Here’s everything you need to know.

Cold Feet star John Thomson stars as DI Warren Bull in the cast of Silent Witness episode Grievance Culture (Credit: BBC Studios/Kevin Baker)

What happened to series 27 in the schedules?

Silent Witness series 27 has fallen foul of frustrating schedule changes.

Fans of the long-running forensic drama series will know that it always airs on a Monday and Tuesday throughout January. The latest season began on January 08, with guest star John Hannah making a guest appearance.

Episodes 3 and 4 were due to follow on Monday, January 15, and Tuesday, January 26, 2024. However, the second instalment did not air.

Instead, BBC One showed Match of the Day Live: The FA Cup, which took over the whole evening. The channel then chose to belatedly show the second part of the two-hander, entitled Grievance Culture, a week later. It aired on Monday, January 22, 2024.

That’s a week between episode 3 and episode 4. However, the BBC did make Grievance Culture part 2 available to watch on BBC iPlayer for those who weren’t prepared to wait.

Why isn’t Silent Witness on tonight?

Because the second part of Grievance Culture aired on Monday, January 22, 2024, there wasn’t an episode to show on Tuesday, January 23, 2024.

So Silent Witness fans tuning in on Tuesday will be left disappointed again. Instead of the Emilia Fox series, BBC One is showing a repeat to fill the empty space.

On Tuesday at 9pm, the broadcaster is showing an old episode of Who Do You Think You Are? Comedian Josh Widdecombe traces his ancestry, beginning with an early relative who was cut out of the family fortune. The Last Leg star the moves on to Elizabethan and Tudor nobility, including a royal love triangle!

You’re alright Josh… But Tuesdays aren’t the same without Nikki’s perfectly styled blonde bob, and Jack Hodgson towering over her in a blue overall!

Jack looks around desperately for the Tuesday episode of Silent Witness (Credit: BBC)

When is Silent Witness next on?

After a period of unwelcome disruption, Silent Witness is back to its usual slot the week beginning Monday, January 29, 2024.

On that Monday, series 27 of Silent Witness will continue with episode 5. Episode 6 will follow the next day, Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

In episodes 5 and 6 – entitled Invisible – the team investigate another unusual case. Nikki and Jack must act when the mummified corpse of a woman is found in a flat after being dead for a year.

They draw on all of their forensic and pathology knowledge to find out the truth of her identity and what happened to her. The Lyell are determined that she must get justice, even if the world had forgotten her…

Nadine Marshall guest stars as DI Sarah Torres in the double-hander. She first played the role in the 2023 episodes Familiar Faces.

Silent Witness returns to BBC One on Monday, January 29, 2024 at 9pm.

