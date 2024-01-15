Silent Witness series 27 episode Grievance Culture: Cold Feet star John Thomson joins the cast

Silent Witness series 27 returns with episodes 3 and 4, entitled Grievance Culture, and the guest cast includes Cold Feet star John Thomson.

In the two-parter, the team’s investigation into a suspected suicide raises more questions than it answers. Gabriel has an exciting new opportunity, both professionally and personally, and enlists Jack’s help.

Meanwhile, when a disgruntled professor of criminology is passed over for promotion, events take a sinister turn and the interview panel begins to be targeted. Could a member of the Lyell be next?

Here’s a rundown of the guest cast appearing in the Silent Witness episode Grievance Culture.

Silent Witness cast Grievance Culture: John Thomson stars as DI Warren Bull

John Thomson joins the cast of Silent Witness series 27 as DI Warren Bull. And the Lancashire-born actor will be very familiar to TV viewers.

The 54-year-old made his name in sketch shows, including The Fast Show, before becoming famous for playing Pete Gifford in Cold Feet. He portrayed Pete in the ITV romcom from 1997 to 2020.

John started out in comedy, before embarking on a respected career in more serious roles. He appeared alongside the likes of Paul Merton, Harry Enfield, Reeves and Mortimer and Steve Coogan in various comedy sketch shows.

John later voiced several Spitting Image puppets, including Jeremy Paxman, Paul Gascoigne and Norman Lamont.

After a seven episode stint as Ken in Men Behaving Badly, John’s part in The Fast Show made him one of the most recognisable faces in the UK. Having proven his comedic talents, John went on to portray Terry Corlette in Blackpool, Charlie Darling in New Street Law, Nigel Pearson in Kingdom and Jesse Chadwick in Coronation Street.

He’s popped up in Waterloo Road, Death in Paradise, Casualty and Brassic. More recently, John was revealed to be the Bush Baby on The Masked Singer. John Thomson is Jimmy Daly in McDonald & Dodds on ITV1. He’s also appeared in Sister Boniface Mysteries, Professor T and Father Brown. His film roles include 24 Hour Party People, Inkheart, and Billionaire Boy.

Kevin McNally portrays Professor Peter Cherry

Bristol-born Kevin McNally, 67, stars as Professor Peter Cherry in the cast of BBC One‘s Silent Witness series 27 episodes 3 and 4.

He’s probably best known for playing Joshamee Gibbs in The Pirates of The Caribbean film franchise. He is one of the few characters to appear in every single film, playing the devoted First Mate to Johnny Depp’s infamous Captain Jack Sparrow.

You might also recognise him from the fourth series of The Crown, where he played Margaret Thatcher’s press secretary Bernard Ingham. He played another real person recently, too, when he portrayed former Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson in Stonehouse.

Das Boot viewers will know him for playing Jack Greenwood in the Sky Original drama. His other well known TV roles include James Hollis in Unforgotten, Richard Woodhull in Turn, and Professor Eustacius Jericho in Doctor Who.

Most recently, he played Kenny/Supt Jolliphant in Endeavour series 9, and Alan in Dead Ringers. He also voiced Podo in The Wingfeather Saga.

As well as Pirates of the Caribbean, Kevin has been in dozens of films, including Reflections, Curse of the Macbeths, Painted Beauty, and Legend. He’s been on our screens since 1976, so his career is pretty extensive.

Silent Witness cast Grievance Culture: Kaye Wragg plays Valerie Fullerton

Cheshire-born star Kaye Wragg, 51, joins the guest cast of Silent Witness Grievance Culture as Valerie Fullerton. But Holby City fans will know her best for playing Estelle ‘Essie’ Harrison in the long-running medical drama.

Kaye portrayed the character 2014 to 2020, with a 2022 surprise return as a ghost! In March of that year, Kaye reprised her role as the late Essie when Jac was visited by the ghosts of her past as she struggled to come to terms with her tragic prognosis.

Actress Kaye is also well known for her role as Sergeant Diane Noble in The Bill, a role she played from 2006 to 2009. Before that, though, Kaye’s breakthrough role was arguably in The Lakes, opposite John Simm. She played Lucy Archer in the brilliant Jimmy McGovern series.

She went on to play Kate Oakley in No Angels, opposite a cast including Louise Delamere, Sunetra Sarker, and Jo Joyner. Having started her TV career in 1996, Kaye has a bulging TV CV, and other notable roles include Nimmy in Born to Run, Hope Green in The Sins, and Laura in In a Land of Plenty.

She also portrayed Penny Burgess in Wire in the Blood, and Elizabeta in Young Dracula. More recently, she popped up as Miss Noele Schama in Father Brown. Avid Silent Witness fans might remember Kaye has played another character in the forensic series before. In 2014, Kaye portrayed DS Anne Burchett in the two-hander Commodity.

Who else stars in Silent Witness series 27 episode 3 and 4?

Of course, the lead roles of Dr Nikki Alexander and Jack Hodgson are played by Emilia Fox and David Caves.

Aki Omoshaybi returns as Professor Gabriel Folukoya, while Alastair Michael stars as Velvy Schur. Rhiannon May portrays Jack’s niece Cara Connelly.

Canadian actress Emily Piggford guest stars as Elizabeth Newport in the cast of Silent Witness series 27 episode Grievance Culture. She’s known for playing Meagan in That’s My DJ, Wendy Ohata in Warigami, and Esther Ishikawa in The Sounds. Emily also portrayed Miss Julia Johnson in Malory Towers, and Lara in Strays.

Ashley Margolis portrays Haidar Alam. The actor is known for playing Ricky Campbell in Hollyoaks, and Hollyoaks Later. More recently, he starred as Gary in The VAR Room.

Isobel Wood stars as Celeste Locke. She’s a relative newcomer, having appeared in a few short films.

Manhunt actress Diveen Henry is Elaine, Unforgotten’s Julie Jupp plays the woman with dog, The Outpost’s Maeve Courtier-Lilley stars as Vanessa, and The Eddy’s Richard Keep portrays Harrison Cairney. Meanwhile, War & Peace actor Harry Lister Smith plays the homeless man, and Ridley Road’s James Craze portrays Roy.

Silent Witness episode Grievance Culture airs on Monday, January 15, and Tuesday, January 16, 2023 at 9pm on BBC One.

