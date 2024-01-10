After the Flood on ITV1: Sophie Rundle drama left us with a river of unanswered questions

After the Flood follows ambitious copper Jo Marshall who, despite being heavily pregnant, must deal with the devastating floods that have hit her home town in Yorkshire – and episode 1 left us with a river of unanswered questions.

Although the series aims to raise awareness of climate change, at heart this is really like any other ITV drama. There’s a dead body, a murderer on the loose, and a dogged cop determined to get to the truth.

Admittedly, the six-part drama started with one of the most preposterous opening scenes on TV in a long time. A soggy Jonas Armstrong (playing Lee Ellison) rescued a baby from drowning in a very feisty river. Jo watched in horror as Lee managed to save the baby – despite dunking it underwater several times – before disappearing under the water himself.

The image of Lee sinking under the water then plagued Jo for the rest of the episode. But, of course, the clues are already there that Lee is not the hero he seemed…

Here are all the questions we want answered after watching episode 1 of After the Flood.

***Warning: spoilers from After the Flood episode 1 ahead***

Sophie Rundle as PC Joanna Marshall in After the Flood (Credit: ITV)

Who is the dead man in the lift?

PC Jo Marshall (Sophie Rundle) is determined to find out the identity of the dead man in the lift. He was found in an underground car park after the flood, but his death had nothing to do with the weather.

In fact, he had died several days before the floods. Cause of death was a blunt force trauma to the head, with multiple bruising to the body. So that’s murder. But who would want him dead?

Viewers later discovered that the man was believed to have died five years ago. So where’s he been all this time?

After the Flood episode 1: Who killed him?

Well, we’re jumping to a big conclusion here, but we suspect Lee Ellison (Jonas Armstrong) might be involved somehow.

Despite his heroic attempts to save the baby in the opening scenes, he later became very shifty when he heard police cars nearby. He also hasn’t announced his presence to the police or hospital… Perhaps he wants everyone to think he’s dead.

Watch this space!

Jonas Armstrong portrays Lee Ellison in After the Flood (Credit: ITV1)

Has Jo jeopardised her career?

Now, don’t get us wrong, we like Jo. If we were murdered, we’d want her on our side… But breaking the law when she’s a copper, and training to become a detective?

Determined to find out more about the unidentified dead man, Jo decided to send his DNA to an online heritage/family tree site. Even though she knew it was illegal to do so.

Rather stupidly, she then spoke to the dead man’s sister. “Hello, you don’t know me but your brother is dead but I’m not supposed to tell you!”

Will Jo’s actions get her in trouble?

After the Flood episode 1: What is Pat hiding?

Anybody else getting seriously controlling vibes from Jo’s husband Pat? He seems to be hiding something, but whether that’s being a gaslighter or something else, we’re yet to find out.

Jo lied to him about how many months pregnant she was so she could start the detective training. She told Pat she was six months, but she’s actually seven. They aren’t going to win couple of the year anytime soon, that’s for sure.

Also Pat… Next time your sister asks to stay over, just say no! You’re wife is pregnant FFS and needs her peace and quiet!

What happened to Jo’s dad?

During episode 1 of After the Flood, Jo’s health took a turn after standing in dirty water for hours… Her boss Sergeant Phil Mackie (Nicholas Gleaves) sent her to hospital for a check up.

Before she went, Phil said to Jo: “We lost your dad because he wouldn’t go to the hospital.” What happened to Jo’s dad? And will this have any impact on how the series plays out?

After the Flood continues on Wednesday, January 17, 2023 at 9pm on ITV1.

