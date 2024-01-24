Nicholas Gleaves: After the Flood star celebrates special anniversary with his famous wife

Nicholas Gleaves is currently playing Sergeant Phil Mackie in After the Flood, and he’s also known for playing Duncan Radfield in Corrie, but did you know he has a very famous wife?

While Phil’s relationship with his on-screen wife Sarah (Jacqueline Boatswain) is troubled in the ITV show, Nicholas and his real-life wife celebrate their pearl wedding anniversary in 2024!

Here’s everything we know about Nicholas Gleaves, his acting career, and his relationship with his very famous wife.

Nicholas Gleaves as Sergeant Phil Mackie in After the Flood (Credit: ITV)

Who is Nicholas Gleaves? Where is he from?

English actor Nicholas Gleaves is from Halliwell in Bolton, Greater Manchester. He attended Sharples School in Bolton from 1980-85. However, his love for acting came after school.

He previously told The Bolton News: “I wasn’t interested in acting when I was at school. We didn’t do any of that at Sharples. School wasn’t like it is now, where you’re encouraged to try things like drama.”

Instead, it was a trip to Manchester’s Royal Exchange Theatre that triggered his desire to act. He continued: “When I left school my mum took me to the Royal Exchange. I went under sufferance, but it was like a bolt from the blue. I think it was a lot of luck and I had no pre-conceived ideas of what acting was like, it just turned my brain on.”

How old is Nicholas Gleaves?

Nicholas Gleaves was born in February 1969. At the time of writing, he is 54 years old.

His first TV credit came in 1992, when he was 23 years old.

Nicholas Gleaves as Sergeant Phil Mackie with Jacqueline Boatswain as his wife Sarah Mackie in After the Flood (Credit: ITV)

What TV shows has he been in?

Nicholas’ first major role was as Andy Morgan in British political thriller Faith (1994). Faith also starred Michael Gambon and recent Silent Witness actor John Hannah.

After a role in 1997’s Wokenwell, Nicholas portrayed Rick Powell – partner to Lorraine Ashbourne‘s Geraldine – in womens’ football drama Playing the Field (1998-2002).

He next starred in Lancashire-set crime drama Conviction (2004), before playing cheating husband Tom Bedford in family drama The Chase in 2006.

From 2008 to 2010, Nicholas starred in Survivors, a science-fiction drama about those left behind after a deadly pandemic. He portrayed crooked scientist Dr James Whitaker, who used his position to his own ends.

He subsequently starred in 2009’s Murderland, as well as in season 7 of Waterloo Road (2011) as Director of Education Richard Whitman.

Nicholas played DS Andy Roper in the first two seasons of Scott & Bailey (2011-2012), alongside his real wife Lesley Sharp (read more below).

He first starred alongside After the Flood co-star Sophie Rundle in 2018’s Bodyguard. In Bodyguard, he played Roger Penhaligon MP, a chief whip suspicious of Keeley Hawes‘ Julia Montague MP. A recurring role as Duncan Radfield in Coronation Street followed in 2018.

Most recently, Nicholas has portrayed the titular headmaster in the CBBC remake of The Demon Headmaster (2019), and William Wyatt in Sky supernatural drama The Rising (2022). He also played Bob Stratton in the 2023 series of Silent Witness.

Who did he play on Coronation Street?

Nicholas Gleaves portrayed the recurring role of Duncan Radfield in the Weatherfield-based soap between June 2018 and January 2019.

Duncan Radfield was a grant applicant who manipulated Sally Metcalfe (Sally Dynevor) into fast-tracking him £40,000 for his charity.

Sally’s husband Tim (Joe Duttine) grew suspicious of Duncan, but was too late to stop the transfer of funds after he discovered Duncan’s business folded months ago. Fans will know Sally ended up in jail for fraud as a result.

Nicholas Gleaves’ wife Lesley Sharp at the The Full Monty BFI Southbank screening in 2023 (Credit: Mario Mitsis/Cover Images)

Who is Nicholas Gleaves’ wife? How did they meet?

Nicholas Gleaves married wife Lesley Sharp in 1994. The pair met in the early 1990s as young actors. Lesley is a BAFTA-nominated English actress, also from Manchester, with a huge television career.

Her early big roles include Common as Muck (1997), Playing the Field (1998-2000), Clocking Off (2000-2001) and Bob & Rose (2001).

Lesley memorably went on to star as the psychic Alison Mundy in Afterlife (2005-2006). She played the titular role of DC Janet Scott in ITV crime drama Scott & Bailey (2011-2016), and starred in ITV crime thriller Paranoid in 2016.

In 2021, she started portraying DI Hannah Laing in Channel 4 crime drama Before We Die. The second series aired in 2023, with a third yet to be confirmed.

Film-wise, she also scored a BAFTA nom for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance in 1997 hit The Full Monty. In the comedy, she played Jean Horsfall, the wife of Mark Addy’s Dave. Lesley reprised the role of Jean for the 2023 Disney+ TV reboot of The Full Monty.

Her other film roles include Rita, Sue and Bob Too (1986), The Rachel Papers (1989), Close My Eyes (1991), Naked (1993) and Vera Drake (2004).

Nicholas Gleaves and wife Lesley Sharp have appeared together on-screen multiple times, including in Playing the Field, and Scott & Bailey.

Lesley Sharp and husband Nicholas Gleaves holding hands at a red carpet event in 2012 (Credit: Jonathan Hordle/ShutterstockAwards)

Does he have children?

Nicholas Gleaves and Lesley Sharp have two sons. Zachary was born in September 1994, while Gabriel followed in March 1998.

Unlike their parents, Zachary and Gabriel are not in the public eye. However, they are listed as directors of their parents’ production company Prim and Proper Productions.

What is his net worth?

According to AllFamousBirthday.com, Nicholas Gleaves’ net worth is around £3.92 million.

The same site lists wife Lesley Sharp’s net worth as around the same amount. Bet they go on some nice family holidays!

After the Flood airs on ITV1 on Wednesdays at 9pm. It is also available for streaming in full on ITVX and STV Player.

