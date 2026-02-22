Why did Fergie fire Jane Andrews? The reason may go beyond ‘cost-cutting’ after ITV’s The Lady

The Lady charts the rise and fall of Jane Andrews, the former royal dresser who was later convicted of murder. There’s an official reason behind her dismissal – but the ITV drama hints there may have been more going on.

The series follows Andrews (Mia McKenna-Bruce) as she’s plucked from her working-class life and thrust into the world of Sarah Ferguson, played by Natalie Dormer.

On screen, their bond is warm and informal. They gossip, travel, and Andrews becomes a trusted presence at Ferguson’s side.

So, that makes her firing all the more pointed in The Lady – and this is what we know.

Natalie Dormer plays Sarah Ferguson (Credit: ITV)

The official reason Jane Andrews was fired

In real life, Buckingham Palace said Andrews was let go in 1997 due to a “cost-cutting exercise”.

Ferguson had finalised her divorce from Prince Andrew the year before. Following their separation, it was confirmed the royal family would not cover her debts.

Reports at the time suggested her divorce settlement included £350,000 in cash and £500,000 from Queen Elizabeth II to purchase a house. Even so, slimming down staff would have made financial sense.

But Andrews has long maintained there was another factor at play.

She claimed Ferguson was romantically involved with Count Gaddo della Gherardesca, a Tuscan aristocrat – and that he had also shown interest in her. According to Andrews, this created tension that ultimately led to her dismissal.

That allegation has never been confirmed.

The Lady shows how their relationship falls apart (Credit: ITV)

What The Lady suggests really happened

The Lady opens with a disclaimer that some scenes have been created or merged for dramatic purposes. It’s not a documentary, but the drama paints a picture of Andrews slowly getting under Ferguson’s skin.

In episode 1, there’s a subtle warning sign: Ferguson catches Andrews trying on one of her jackets. It’s brushed off, but it signals growing over-familiarity.

By episode 2, the cracks are visible. Andrews oversleeps after a night with Luis Castillo and assumes “Sarah” will understand. Instead, Ferguson checks her watch pointedly.

Matters escalate when Andrews informs – rather than asks – her boss that she’s taking days off for a trip to Greece, despite prior commitments. She even calls her “Sarah” in front of others, breaching royal protocol.

When she returns, another aide has stepped in. A character (Count Fabrizio, inspired by the real-life count) offers comfort during her breakup, and Ferguson notices.

Soon after, Andrews is told she’s been dismissed due to “cost-cutting”. Not by Ferguson herself – but via a colleague.

The implication is clear: boundaries were crossed. Whether it was brazenness, blurred lines, or quiet jealousy, the show frames her exit as personal as much as practical.

The Lady is available to stream on ITVX now.

