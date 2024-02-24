Luke Treadaway from The Serial Killer’s Wife: From actor twin brother to stunning famous wife

Luke Treadaway of The Serial Killer’s Wife has left us on the edge of our seats after his gripping portrayal of deceptive best friend Adam Muller. The actor is best known for his role as James in heart-felt feature film A Street Cat Named Bob – but here’s everything else you might like to know about him.

Where is Luke Treadaway from?

Luke Antony Newman Treadaway, 39, was born in Exeter, Devon, on September 10, 1984. Luke has a twin brother, who is also an actor, named Harry.

The actor plays Dr. Tom’s best friend in The Serial Killer’s Wife (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who does Luke Treadaway play in The Serial Killer’s Wife?

Luke plays Adam Muller, the best friend of Dr. Tom Fairchild (Jack Farthing), who has been accused of murder. When the Fairchilds’ lives fall apart, Adam is quick to support Tom’s wife, Beth (Annabel Scholey). But the crime drama takes a dramatic turn as Beth unearths several dark secrets.

Has Luke Treadaway won any awards?

Both Luke’s on-screen and on-stage acting has earned him several awards and accolades. He won an Olivier Award for (Best Leading Actor) his performance in the National Theatre’s production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time. Luke has also been nominated for an Evening Standard Theatre Award.

Is Luke Treadaway married?

The actor has been married to his wife, Ruta Gedmintas, for 11 years. Ruta is also an actress. She is best known for playing Serafina Pekkalain in the Netflix series His Dark Materials. Ruta also starred in The Tudors and played the role of Dutch Velders in the television show, The Strain.

Luke Treadaway with his wife Ruta Gedmintas at The National Theatre Fundraiser in 2015 (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com/SplashNews.com)

Does Luke Treadaway have a twin brother?

Yes. Luke’s twin brother, Harry Treadaway, is also an actor. He’s best known for his roles as Dr Victor Frankenstein in Penny Dreadful and Narek in Star Trek: Picard. Harry is married to actress Holliday Grainger.

Luke Treadaway’s twin brother, Harry Treadaway (Credit: D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

How tall is Luke Treadaway?

Luke Treadaway is five foot nine.

Luke has appeared in several popular programmes and films (Credit: Grant Buchanan/SplashNews.com)

Was Luke Treadaway in a Game Of Thrones?

No. However, he looks to be friendly with the cast. He was spotted arriving at Game Of Thrones co-stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie’s wedding in Scotland, in 2018. Luke was pictured attending the dreamy wedding alongside various familiar faces from the HBO series, including Richard Madden, Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Peter Dinklage.

What else has Luke Treadaway been in?

Luke made his film debut in Brothers of the Head, in 2005. He has also appeared in a string of films, series and productions, including: You Instead, Unbroken, The Rise, Ethel & Earnest, The Innocence Project, Traitors, and Attack the Block.

