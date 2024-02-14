BBC One announces new season of Strike with Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger: The Ink Black Heart is coming soon!

BBC One has announced that a new season of Strike is in the making – The Ink Black Heart – with Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger back in the roles of Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott.

The Ink Black Heart is based on the HUGE 2022 novel by Robert Galbraith (aka JK Rowling). It is the sixth season of the show overall, following the likes of Lethal White, and Trouble Blood.

Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming new season of Strike.

Holliday Grainger and Tom Burke have started filming Strike series 6 (Credit: BBC)

What is the plot of Strike: The Ink Black Heart?

The Ink Black Heart is the sixth Cormoran Strike dramatisation.

It follows successful cartoon creator, Edie Ledwell, who begs to see private detective Robin Ellacott (Holliday Grainger). She reveals she is being persecuted by an anonymous figure online called ‘Anomie’, and begs Robin to investigate their identity.

Robin declines, and a few days later Edie is found murdered in Highgate Cemetery.

It’s up to Robin and partner Cormoran Strike to uncover the identity of the killer – and whether it’s related to the mysterious online ‘Anomie’ character. However, tangled in a complicated web of online pseudonyms, business and family conflicts – it’s far from an easy task.

Is there a reason the announcement was made on Valentine’s Day? Could romance finally be on the cards for Robin and Cormoran? Millions of viewers hope so!

James Nelson Joyce, seen here in The Gold, will join the cast of Strike: The Ink Black Heart (Credit: BBC/Tannadice Pictures/Sally Mais)

Who is in the cast of the new Strike?

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger are back for the new season of Strike. They play Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott respectively.

They are joined by new cast members David Westhead (Bodyguard), Christian McKay (Rivals), Emma Fielding (Sanditon), Tupele Dorgu (Ridley) and James Nelson-Joyce (The Gold) amongst others.

Returning cast members include Ruth Sheen (Unforgotten), Jack Greenlees (Payback), Natasha O’Keeffe (Peaky Blinders), and Caitlin Innes Edwards (Hanna).

When is The Ink Black Heart start date?

BBC One has not yet confirmed the start date for the new season of Strike. The cast and crew has only just started filming. So we’re expecting it to land late 2024 or early 2025.

The Ink Black Heart will be four episodes long and will air on the BBC.

The new season of Strike: The Ink Black Heart will air on the BBC. The previous five series of Strike are available now to stream on BBC iPlayer.

