Who is Anthony Norman? Meet the new star of Jury Duty: Company Retreat

Jury Duty pulled off one of reality TV’s boldest tricks with Ronald Gladden, and now all eyes are on whether Company Retreat can do it again with Anthony Norman.

The first season’s premise was simple but brilliant. Ronald turned up for jury duty, completely unaware that every single person around him was an actor. The case was fake, the scenarios were staged, and yet it all worked thanks to his genuine reactions.

It quickly became one of the best Prime Video shows ever. But with season 2 announced almost immediately, the big question was obvious: can lightning strike twice?

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Early signs suggest it just might, with Anthony Norman stepping into the spotlight.

Anthony ‘stood out’ to the makers of Jury Duty (Credit: Prime Video)

Who is Anthony Norman?

Anthony Norman is a 25-year-old temp from Nashville, Tennessee, who says he was “born and raised” there.

During his interview for Rockin’ Grandma’s Hot Sauce, the fictional company at the centre of the show, he explains that he always gives “100%” in whatever he does.

Beyond that, very little is known about him. His social media presence is minimal, with an Instagram account featuring just a handful of posts related to Jury Duty. His bio even jokes that he’s “the only real Rockin’ Grandma’s employee”.

He doesn’t appear to have a LinkedIn profile or any wider online footprint.

That said, early footage hints he may be slightly more suspicious than Ronald was.

In one moment from the trailer, he says: “I feel like I’m in a TV show,” before adding: “But this is not something you can just make up.”

Will he realise what’s going on? (Credit: Prime Video)

Why was Anthony Norman chosen for season 2?

The team behind Jury Duty have kept details of the casting process under wraps.

Given the nature of the show, it wouldn’t have followed a typical audition route. Finding the right person was crucial, especially someone who could handle the situation without becoming overwhelmed.

“For how we found him — that’s part of the secret sauce required to make the show! But safe to say there were thousands of candidates and we’re so happy we landed the right one,” producer Nick Hatton told People.

“Anthony’s charisma and kindness stood out immediately.

“It was a big ask this season. We needed a hero who would not just integrate with a bunch of strangers but more importantly become the protagonist in their stories.”

Executive producer Todd Schulman echoed that in an interview with Darektor’s Cut, explaining that Anthony impressed throughout the process.

“We cast from a very large net of people… from the moment we laid eyes on him, in every interview we did with him along the way, he just exuded this warmth and ability to connect with people and also a real sense of self,” he said.

Will Jury Duty pull it off again? (Credit: Prime Video)

What happens in Jury Duty season 2?

Anthony believes he’s been hired by Rockin’ Grandma’s Hot Sauce, a California-based company, to help organise a corporate retreat.

He’s brought in as a temp to assist the HR lead with planning and running the trip at Oak Canyon Ranch. Naturally, things don’t go as expected.

Along the way, he meets characters including CEO Doug and his son Dougie Jr, who is set to take over the business.

Executive producer David Bernad explained to EW why the setting was key.

“It felt like a natural place where someone would be separated from their phone and he’d be immersed in the world and pulled away from his everyday life,” he said.

“We knew if we did a company retreat that was out of the city we’d get that similar setup. It’s just so ripe for satire.”

When is Jury Duty: Company Retreat out?

Jury Duty: Company Retreat premieres on Prime Video on Friday, March 20.

The first three episodes will drop at launch, with the rest released weekly.

Read more: How to watch Jury Duty: Company Retreat as Prime Video confirms unusual release schedule

Jury Duty: Company Retreat starts on March 20 on Prime Video.

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