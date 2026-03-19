How to watch Jury Duty: Company Retreat as Prime Video confirms unusual release schedule

Jury Duty is back for season 2, but this time the chaos moves out of the courtroom and into a company retreat. With the new episodes landing tomorrow, here’s exactly when you can watch and how the full release schedule breaks down.

The first season became a surprise hit, following Ronald Gladden, an ordinary guy who had no idea that everyone around him was an actor. It was a bold concept that paid off, earning huge praise and setting the stage for a second run.

Now, creators Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky are back with Jury Duty: Company Retreat. The big question was whether they could pull off the same trick twice. From early footage, it looks like they’ve managed it again.

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Will Jury Duty pull it off again? (Credit: Prime Video)

What time is Jury Duty: Company Retreat out?

Jury Duty season 2 will premiere at 7am UK time on Friday, March 20. Here’s how that lines up globally:

12am PT

1am MT

2am CT

3am ET

4am Brazil

7am UK

8am Central Europe

9am Eastern Europe

11am Gulf States

12:30pm India

2pm Thailand

3pm China

4pm Japan

5pm Australia (AEST)

7pm New Zealand

While most Prime Video releases tend to land at 8am UK time, the recent clock change in North America means episodes will drop an hour earlier for now.

That will shift back to the usual 8am release once British Summer Time begins on March 29. Until then, new episodes will arrive slightly earlier than expected.

How many episodes are there?

There are eight episodes in Jury Duty: Company Retreat, each running around 25 to 30 minutes.

That matches the episode count from season 1.

Will he realise what’s going on? (Credit: Prime Video)

Jury Duty: Company Retreat release schedule

Episode 1: March 20, 2026

Episode 2: March 20, 2026

Episode 3: March 20, 2026

Episode 4: March 27, 2026

Episode 5: March 27, 2026

Episode 6: April 3, 2026

Episode 7: April 3, 2026

Episode 8: April 3, 2026

What is Jury Duty season 2 about?

As the title suggests, the new season shifts the setting to a company retreat.

It follows a temp working for the Rockin’ Grandma’s Hot Sauce company, tasked with helping the HR lead organise the trip and its activities.

The twist remains the same. Everyone involved is an actor except the central participant. The company is fake, and every interaction is carefully staged.

“The entire experience is staged, every colleague around him is performing a role, and each moment has been meticulously orchestrated,” the synopsis explains.

“As the founder prepares to step down, the getaway transforms into a clash between big corporate ambitions and small business values.”

Meet Anthony! (Credit: Prime Video)

Who’s the ‘new Ronald’?

This time, the unsuspecting participant is Anthony Norman.

He describes himself as a 25-year-old temp from Nashville, Tennessee, brought in to help wherever needed.

Like Ronald in season 1, he quickly forms connections with those around him, unaware they’re all playing a role.

“If they think they can just come in and do whatever they want to do, they’re in for a rude awakening,” he says in one moment.

How to watch Jury Duty season 2 – is it still free?

Jury Duty: Company Retreat will stream exclusively on Prime Video.

Season 1 was originally available for free via Freevee, Amazon’s ad-supported platform. That service was discontinued in late 2024, meaning the new season now requires a paid subscription.

Read more: The best TV shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video now

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Jury Duty: Company Retreat premieres on Prime Video on March 20. Season 1 is available to stream now.