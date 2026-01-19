‘You’re not Jeremy Vine!’ Backlash as Channel 5 replaces talk show host again

Jeremy Vine was missing from his Channel 5 morning show yet again today (January 19), leaving increasingly irritated viewers demanding to know exactly where their regular host has gone.

After Susan Calman stepped in last week, many tuned in this morning expecting Jeremy to finally reclaim his seat. Instead, they were greeted by another stand-in and, judging by the reaction online, plenty of viewers were not impressed and quickly switched off.

Jeremy Vine has been AWOL since Christmas and viewers are asking where he is (Credit: Channel 5)

Viewers ask where Jeremy Vine has gone

Jeremy has now been absent since before Christmas, prompting concern and frustration in equal measure. With his chair repeatedly filled by guest presenters, some viewers have even questioned whether he’s unwell.

Today saw Rob Rinder drafted in to host the show, and the complaints came thick and fast. One unimpressed viewer fumed online: “Where the hell is Vine?? Has he fell off his bike? Show should be renamed ‘The anyone but Jeremy Vine Show’! Don’t like Rob Rinder he waffles on too much!! Switching off.”

Rob Rinder was drafted in to replace Jeremy today (Credit: Channel 5)

Another viewer agreed: “Rob Rinder is arrogant and unpleasant to watch and listen to. I’ll give it a miss.” A third added: “Oh lord its Rob ‘to say the very least’ Rinder. My head will explode. Bring back Susan [Calman].”

Others were more sarcastic about the revolving-door presenters. “Time to rename it ‘Guess Who’s Presenting Today’,” one viewer joked.

Some comments were aimed squarely at Jeremy himself. “He needs to stop all the other stuff and get back to his show. I can’t stand Rob Rinder,” one said. Another was blunter still: “Jeremy, one shouldn’t have two jobs if you can’t be [bleep]ed to turn up for your main one.”

When is Jeremy Vine actually back?

Jeremy has explained on Instagram that he’s currently busy filming a new series of his game show Celebrity Puzzling, which is due to air later this year. The Channel 5 series also features Carol Vorderman and Sally Lindsay.

As for his return to the morning show, nothing has been confirmed. Susan Calman previously said she was filling in for a fortnight, with her final appearance on Friday, January 16. Rob Rinder is expected to remain in the chair for at least a week. Signing off today, he said: “We’ll see you tomorrow,” without expliciting revealing who would be hosting.

That means Jeremy could return as soon as Monday, January 26, though for many loyal viewers, that can’t come quickly enough.

Channel 5 has been contacted for comment.

Jeremy Vine is on Channel 5 weekdays at 9.15am

