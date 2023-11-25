Strictly Come Dancing to air at a later time tonight due to Doctor Who special

Strictly Come Dancing is a Saturday night staple as this time of year and usually kicks off the early evening celebrations. But it’s all change tonight as a special 60th anniversary celebration for Doctor Who means the dancing show will air later.

Fans hoping to tune in at the usual start time of 6.30-6.45 will be disappointed. They’ll have to wait later in the evening to get their fix.

So what time is Strictly on tonight?

On Saturday November 25 Strictly Come Dancing will air at 7.30pm. That’s roughly an hour later than it normally begins.

It means it might be a blow for those younger fans of the show who may not be allowed to stay up that late!

It’s all due to the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who. The sci-fi drama is airing three special episodes – starting tonight at 6.30pm and running consecutive Saturdays after that.

David Tennant is returning as his, arguably most popular, version of the Doctor. And Catherine Tate is back as his sidekick Donna Noble for the eps. So it means Strictly will be on that touch later in the weeks that follow too.

However, now we’re down to just six couples the show is usually cut in length. They are all fighting for a place in next week’s quarter final, which will be a musicals week special.

What dances will air on Strictly tonight?

The six couples will take to the floor and perform for judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke six brand new routines.

Last week’s surviving couple Bobby and Dianne will be hoping they don’t land in the bottom two again with their couples’ choice.

Meanwhile, Nigel, who also had a nightmare in Blackpool after several mistakes saw him fall near the bottom of the leaderboard will perform a rumba with partner Katya. Fans are concerned as rumba is notoriously a hard dance for a male celebrity, so can he pull it off and stay safe?

Annabel and Johannes will perform a pasa doble, and Angela and Carlos are set to showcase a cha cha. Ellie and Vito will smash out an Argentine tango, and finally Layton and Nikita will do an American Smooth.

Favourite to leave tonight

Fans are convinced Nigel’s card is marked due to the rumba dance selection. However, a body language expert told ED! that Annabel’s nerves are showing and her time could be up in the ballroom this weekend.

Strictly Come Dancing airs tonight at 7.30pm on BBC One.

