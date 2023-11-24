Strictly news: Giovanni Pernice absent from Christmas special as fans ‘surprised’

In Strictly news, the Christmas special lineup has been announced. However, fans have been left “surprised” that professional dancer Giovanni Pernice isn’t going to be involved.

It’s no secret that Giovanni is a fan-favourite among viewers. However, it’s also no secret that he hasn’t had the best year on the show. During this year’s series, Giovanni was paired with Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington. Despite doing well in the competition, rumours suggested they weren’t getting along behind the scenes.

During week 6, Amanda announced she had left the show for “personal reasons”. In her Instagram statement, she seemed to thank everyone, minus her dance partner, Gio.

Amanda quit the show early (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Giovanni not involved in Christmas special?

Following the announcement of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing festive special, viewers reacted to Giovanni’s name being nowhere to be seen.

“Hmm I’m kinda surprised they didn’t give Gio a Christmas special partner,” one user wrote.

“No Giovanni in the Christmas #Strictly :(,” another person shared.

“No Gio on the Xmas special,” a third remarked, adding the crying face emoji.

In response, one user wrote, “I have so many questions,” leading another person to assume: “I can’t see him returning next year.”

“Gio wasn’t voted out, having him on would only bring back attention to the Amanda saga, which Strictly would sooner forget” a fourth person added.

Fans are surprised Giovanni was snubbed (Credit: YouTube)

Who has been announced for the Christmas special?

Even though Gio hasn’t been assigned a celebrity for this year’s Strictly holiday special, the lineup is still rather impressive.

Sugababes singer Keisha Buchanan has been paired up with Gorka Marquez while CBBC star Tillie Amartey is competing with Neil Jones.

Rugby star Danny Cipriani will be teaming up with Jowita Przystał and broadcaster Dan Snow has been partnered with Nadiya Bychkova.

EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, who currently plays Jay Mitchell in the soap opera, has been paired with Nancy Xu.

Last but not least, BBC Breakfast host Sally Nugent will be dancing alongside Graziano Di Prima.

The Strictly festive special will air on Christmas Day on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

