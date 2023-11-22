Strictly news: Annabel Croft tipped ‘to leave next’ as she’s ‘out of her depth’, body language expert claims

Six couples remain in this year’s Strictly – but it seems that Annabel Croft will be the next eliminated.

Body language expert Darren Stanton has analysed the couples’ most recent performances and predicted Annabel and Johannes Radebe will be next to go.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren said: “Annabel could be the next casualty to leave the competition. She showed regular signs of nervousness and I could sense she felt out of her depth this week. She knows she doesn’t have very long to prove her place on the show.”

Strictly star Annabel Croft ‘playing it safe’

“At this stage, Annabel and Johannes have done well and they are a strong couple in terms of the trust they have with one another. However, they are playing it quite safe and they will need to show they aren’t afraid to take some risks.”

Darren went on to commend Angela Scanlon and partner Carlos Gu for their confidence in the competition.

He says: “Angela was quite consistent and felt confident with Carlos. Angela has had quite a journey and her and Carlos have been through some ups and downs during their time in the competition. Their body language was presented as confident, strong and fearless this week.”

Angela and Carlos ‘hungry to go further’

“They wanted to push themselves at Blackpool and it has paid off very well. I think they’re in a comfortable place with one another and there’s a huge amount of trust involved with each of them. I get a sense they are getting more and more hungry to go further in the show,” Darren added.

Angela Rippon, who was eliminated from the competition last weekend, has predicted that Ellie Leach will win the series.

Speaking on It Takes Two, she said: “I think Ellie’s going to win. I think she’s magnificent. I think she epitomises everything that Strictly is all about.

“She’s young and I think it’s wonderful to see her and Bobby, two very young people, doing this sort of dancing. I think that’s fantastic.”

