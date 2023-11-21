Strictly news: Angela Rippon thinks Ellie Leach ‘will win’ the show – but refuses to admit who she ‘wants’ to lift Glitterball

In the latest Strictly Come Dancing news, Angela Rippon has raised eyebrows after refusing to say who she wants to win the show.

Angela, 79, was voted out of the competition at the weekend after losing the dance off to Bobby Brazier.

During her interview on Strictly’s spin-off show It Takes Two last night (November 20), she and professional partner Kai Widdrington were asked who they wanted to win. But the pair decided they didn’t want to directly answer the question.

Angela and Kai made the comments on Strictly’s It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Strictly news: Angela and Kai raise eyebrows

Host Fleur East asked: “There are six celebs remaining, who do you think will lift the Glitterball trophy?”

Kai, 28, answered: “We’ve deliberated, we’ve had a deliberation over this. We don’t want to say who our favourite is but we want to say who we think is going to win.”

Angela continued: “I think Ellie’s going to win. I think she’s magnificent. I think she epitomises everything that Strictly is all about. She’s young and I think it’s wonderful to see her and Bobby, two very young people, doing this sort of dancing. I think that’s fantastic.

“She epitomises the programme because she started with no training whatsoever as a dancer and, my gosh, I know Strictly love the word journey. She has made a fabulous journey and to watch her is such a delight. She’s a super little dancer.”

Angela went on: “But the thing is, this is a vintage year for Strictly. It’s a year where there are some magnificent performances on that dancefloor every week and between now and Christmas it’s going to be special.”

Kai finished the conversation by simply adding: “Anyone can win it.”

Angela thinks Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola will win this year’s series (Credit: BBC)

Fans react to Strictly star Angela Rippon’s comments

Viewers flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss Angela’s roundabout answer to the simple question, accusing her of throwing “shade”.

One wrote: “‘We’re going to say who we think is going to win not who we want to win’ – the shade.”

While a second added: “Angela saying she wants Ellie to win because she started with no experience. Exactly, not a professional, she knows the deal this year too.” They added: “I don’t think she was knocking Bobby [Brazier], just making a point about if [Ellie] wins.”

Another fan concluded: “To be fair the way they went on to talk about Ellie it didn’t sound shady at all.”

