The ‘real reason’ Strictly star Angela Rippon was voted off the show last weekend (November 19) has been ‘revealed’ by ex show pro Brendan Cole.

After Angela and her partner Kai Widdrington ended up in the dance-off opposite Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell, the Come Dancing legend bid her goodbyes following an emotional American smooth to Tea For Two by Ella Fitzgerald.

Talking to Sky Bingo, Brendan speculated their cards were marked after Angela started to go backwards in terms of her growth on the show.

Angela and Kai were eliminated in Sunday night’s show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly elimination: The right couple left, Brendan says

Speaking exclusively to ED!, Brendan agreed with the judges’ decision to send Angela home over Bobby.

“Yes, absolutely. They have ended up in the dance-off three times now without really getting any better. When people get better week after week you feel like they deserve their place within the show. But when they don’t it’s only right that their time should end. It feels like she sort of plateaued if not started to go backwards,” he said.

While the one-time Strictly Come Dancing pro admitted that Blackpool week was tough for all the contestants, he also said that her exit may have been down to other reasons.

“It was possible to show fatigue at this point. Blackpool week is so hard. They do so much for it – from the Sunday rehearsal the week before right through to being onstage. They [the producers] expect a lot from the Blackpool show. That’s tough for anyone. It’s possible that played a part in why it wasn’t getting better,” he explained.

Angela Rippon was fatigued, according to Brendon (Credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier reminda Brendon of Mick Jagger

Meanwhile, Brendan also touched on whether he thought Strictly favourite Bobby deserved to be in the bottom two. He felt that Bobby’s number was “quite a good routine” and confessed that not many people can perform the jive action like that.

“I was thinking good for you because it felt like he was doing something different. I also liked the feeling of his number. Is it wrong that I think he looked like a young Mick Jagger?” he said.

“I was disappointed for him that he was in the bottom two as he probably didn’t deserve it. But at the same time, the competition is now quite good with everyone sort of on a level playing field or getting to be. If it wasn’t him. Who else was it going to be?”

This comes after Dianne Buswell sobbed during the results show after landing in the dance-off.

