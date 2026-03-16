‘What a disgrace!’ The 6 huge stars missing from Oscars In Memoriam segment as viewers furious

The Oscars featured an extended In Memoriam tribute this year, but the ceremony has been criticised for its “shameful” omissions”, including Grey’s Anatomy star Eric Dane.

Billy Crystal opened the segment by remembering late filmmaker Rob Reiner, who was found dead at his home last year alongside his wife, Michele Singer Ringer. Crystal was then joined on stage by actors from Reiner’s films, including Meg Ryan, Demi Moore, and Kathy Bates.

From there, the tribute moved into the traditional montage of actors, filmmakers, and industry figures who died over the past year.

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Some stars received special moments. Rachel McAdams honoured Diane Keaton and Catherine O’Hara, while Barbra Streisand made a surprise appearance to pay tribute to Robert Redford.

However, viewers quickly noticed several surprising absences — sparking backlash online.

Rob Reiner and his wife Michelle got a special tribute (Credit: ITV)

The 6 stars missing from the 2026 Oscars In Memoriam segment

Among those absent from the televised tribute were six high-profile stars: James Van Der Beek, Eric Dane, Brigitte Bardot, Hulk Hogan, Richard Chamberlain, and Robert Carradine.

Van Der Beek, best known for playing Dawson Leery in Dawson’s Creek, died in February at the age of 48.

Eric Dane — widely recognised for his roles in Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria — also died in February at 53, following a diagnosis of ALS.

Brigitte Bardot, a famous but controversial French actress and activist, died in December 2025 at the age of 91.

Professional wrestling icon Hulk Hogan died in July 2025 at the age of 71.

Richard Chamberlain, famous for starring in The Thorn Birds and the original Shōgun TV series, died in March 2025 at 90.

Meanwhile, Robert Carradine — known to many younger viewers as Lizzie McGuire’s dad — died in February at the age of 71.

Oscars viewers slam “disrespectful” omissions

As soon as the In Memoriam segment ended, viewers took to social media to criticise the omissions.

“The disrespect,” one viewer wrote on X.

“This is terrible from the Oscars. May these beautiful souls rest in peace,” another posted.

Others argued that some of the missing stars deserved at least a brief mention.

“If the Oscars can find 10 minutes for an opening skit, they can find five seconds for a photo of Eric Dane,” one viewer wrote.

“Leaving him out just because he did more TV than movies is such a tired, elitist excuse.”

Other viewers described the omissions as “disgraceful” and “shameful”.

“Somebody really dropped the ball,” another user added.

“Absolutely disgusting… excluding them from the In Memoriam is a slap in the face to their families and millions of fans.”

Dane could be honoured at the Emmys (Credit: Ryan Hartford/INSTARimages.com)

Why weren’t Eric Dane and the others included?

The Academy has not officially explained why Eric Dane and the other stars were missing from the televised segment.

Some viewers have suggested timing may have played a role. Dane died on February 19, less than a month before the ceremony, which could mean he will be honoured in next year’s tribute.

“They died in 2026, the next year is their turn in the memoriam moment,” one viewer speculated.

However, that explanation doesn’t fully hold up. Other figures who died this year — including Catherine O’Hara and Robert Duvall — were included in the montage.

The Academy has published a full In Memoriam list on its website, which does include Dane and several other names that did not appear during the broadcast.

It’s also worth noting that Dane and Van Der Beek are primarily associated with television. Because of that, many viewers expect they will be honoured during this year’s Emmy Awards tributes instead.

As one fan put it: “They were best known for TV work, which falls under the Emmys, not the Oscars.”

Read more: From Sinners to Hamnet, how to watch every major 2026 Oscars movie right now

You can watch the full Oscars ceremony on ITVX.