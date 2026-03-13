From Sinners to Hamnet, where to stream every Best Picture nominee before the 2026 Oscars

If you’ve still not watched every Best Picture nominee before the Oscars, you’re in the right place: here’s how to watch all of the movies before the ceremony.

It’s the biggest night of the Hollywood calendar. Jessie Buckley is widely expected to take Best Actress for Hamnet, while KPop Demon Hunters could secure Netflix another Academy Award.

Other races are far less predictable. Timothée Chalamet had been the frontrunner for Best Actor for months, but Michael B. Jordan’s recent SAG win has shaken up the predictions.

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With the ceremony fast approaching, now is the perfect time to catch up. Here’s where you can stream all of this year’s Best Picture nominees before the big night.

Bugonia Genre: Sci-fi, Crime, Comedy

Sci-fi, Crime, Comedy Year: 2025

2025 Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Yorgos Lanthimos Cast: Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis

Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Aidan Delbis Runtime: 1 hour 58 mins

1 hour 58 mins Where to stream in the UK: Rent or buy on demand What it’s about: Two conspiracy-obsessed young men abduct a powerful CEO, convinced she’s an alien with plans to destroy Earth. As they try to force answers out of her, the situation turns into a tense, darkly funny standoff that pokes at paranoia, power, and what people choose to believe. Frankenstein Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Drama, Fantasy, Horror Year: 2025

2025 Director: Guillermo del Toro

Guillermo del Toro Cast: Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth

Jacob Elordi, Oscar Isaac, Mia Goth Runtime: 2 hours 30 mins

2 hours 30 mins Where to stream in the UK: Netflix What it’s about: A brilliant but egotistical scientist pushes beyond accepted limits and succeeds in bringing new life into the world. As the consequences of the experiment spread, both creator and creation are pulled into a dark, gothic spiral shaped by fear, rejection, and a desperate need for understanding. F1 Genre: Action, Drama

Action, Drama Year: 2025

2025 Director: Joseph Kosinski

Joseph Kosinski Cast: Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon

Brad Pitt, Damson Idris, Kerry Condon Runtime: 2 hours 35 mins

2 hours 35 mins Where to stream in the UK: Apple TV What it’s about: A retired racing veteran returns to help a struggling Formula 1 team, taking on the pressure of elite competition while guiding a talented but inexperienced teammate. As the season heats up, the team must balance ambition, teamwork, and risk in pursuit of a long-awaited shot at glory. Hamnet Genre: Drama, Romance, History

Drama, Romance, History Year: 2025

2025 Director: Chloé Zhao

Chloé Zhao Cast: Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Joe Alwyn

Jessie Buckley, Paul Mescal, Joe Alwyn Runtime: 2 hours 6 mins

2 hours 6 mins Where to stream in the UK: Rent or buy on demand What it’s about: In 16th-century England, a young couple builds a life between a rural home and the pull of work in London. When illness and hardship strike their family, they’re forced to face grief in different ways, and creativity becomes a path toward meaning, memory, and connection. Marty Supreme Genre: Drama

Drama Year: 2025

2025 Director: Josh Safdie

Josh Safdie Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion

Timothée Chalamet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A’zion Runtime: 2 hours 30 mins

2 hours 30 mins Where to stream in the UK: Rent or buy on demand What it’s about: A driven young man chases an unlikely dream of greatness in competitive table tennis, pushing himself far beyond what anyone around him thinks is reasonable. As the pressure mounts, his ambition collides with money troubles, risky choices, and a whirlwind of conflicts that test how much he’s willing to sacrifice to get ahead. Also, we named this our best movie of 2025. One Battle After Another Genre: Thriller, Crime, Action

Thriller, Crime, Action Year: 2025

2025 Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infinity, Teyana Taylor

Leonardo DiCaprio, Chase Infinity, Teyana Taylor Runtime: 2 hours 42 mins

2 hours 42 mins Where to stream in the UK: Rent or buy on demand What it’s about: A former radical lives off-grid with his tough, independent teenage daughter, trying to stay out of trouble and out of sight. When an old enemy resurfaces and she disappears, he’s forced back into a frantic search that drags up past choices and puts their bond to the test. The Secret Agent Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Crime, Drama, Thriller Year: 2025

2025 Director: Kleber Mendonça Filho

Kleber Mendonça Filho Cast: Wagner Moura, Carlos Francisco, Tânia Maria

Wagner Moura, Carlos Francisco, Tânia Maria Runtime: 2 hours 41 mins

2 hours 41 mins Where to stream in the UK: Exclusively in cinemas What it’s about: In 1977 Brazil, a middle-aged technology expert goes on the run and heads to Recife during Carnival, hoping to reunite with his son. But the city’s festive surface hides a tense, watchful atmosphere, forcing him to lie low, navigate danger, and confront how quickly ordinary life can turn precarious. Sentimental Value Genre: Drama

Drama Year: 2025

2025 Director: Joachim Trier

Joachim Trier Cast: Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Elle Fanning

Renate Reinsve, Stellan Skarsgård, Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Elle Fanning Runtime: 2 hours 13 mins

2 hours 13 mins Where to stream in the UK: Mubi What it’s about: Two sisters reconnect with their estranged father when he returns with plans for a personal comeback film and asks one of them to star. After she refuses, he casts a rising Hollywood actor instead, stirring old resentments and forcing the family to face unresolved grief, ambition, and the cost of turning real life into art. Sinners Genre: Horror, Action, Thriller

Horror, Action, Thriller Year: 2025

2025 Director: Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, Jack O’Connell

Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, Jack O’Connell Runtime: 2 hours 18 mins

2 hours 18 mins Where to stream in the UK: Sky Cinema, NOW TV What it’s about: Two twin brothers return to their hometown hoping for a clean start and a new venture, but old tensions and fresh temptations quickly surface. As the night unfolds, their plans collide with a sinister supernatural presence that threatens the whole community. Train Dreams Genre: Drama

Drama Year: 2025

2025 Director: Clint Bentley

Clint Bentley Cast: Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, Kerry Condon

Joel Edgerton, Felicity Jones, Kerry Condon Runtime: 1 hour 42 mins

1 hour 42 mins Where to stream in the UK: Netflix What it’s about: In early 20th-century America, a logger lives a quiet, hardworking life as the world around him changes fast. Through love, loss, and the pull of memory, the story lingers on small moments, endurance, and the beauty and harshness of the natural landscape.

Read more: The annoying reason Robert Aramayo won’t win an Oscar for I Swear



The 98th Academy Awards ceremony will begin at 11pm UK time on Sunday, March 15 on ITV1.

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